Traveling Music 6-17-18

Traveling Music
Date: 6-17-18
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
The Song Sings On (Ballad of Tommy Makem)
Tommy Sands with Moya and Fionan / Tommy Sands
Let the Circle Be Wide
Appleseed Recordings
4:13
Standing on the Shore
Solas with Moira Smiley / Traditional
All These Years
THL Records
4:32
The People Have Spoken
Tommy Sands with Moya and Fionan / Tommy Sands
Let the Circle Be Wide
Appleseed Recordings
3:17
You Will Never Grow Old
Tommy Sands with Moya and Fionan / Tommy Sands
Let the Circle Be Wide
Appleseed Recordings
3:47
Schooldays Over
Damien Dempsey / Ewan MacColl
Joy of Living: A Tribute to Ewan MacColl
Compass Records
4:04
Broken Wings
Dougie Maclean / Dougie Maclean
The Essential Dougie Maclean
www.dougiemaclean.com
4:38
Early One Morning
Eva Cassidy / Eva Cassidy and Rob Cooper
Somewhere
www.blixstreet.com
2:23
Singing in the Dark
Brooks Williams / Brooks Williams
Nectar
Signature Sounds
3:54
Time for Asking Why
Tommy Sands with Moya and Fionan / Tommy Sands
Let the Circle Be Wide
Appleseed Recordings
4:00
Fields of Daisies
Tommy Sands with Moya and Fionan / Tommy Sands
Let the Circle Be Wide
Appleseed Recordings
4:17
I’m Champion at Keeping ‘Em Rolling
Martin Carthy / Ewan MacColl lyrics (tune traditional, The Limerick Rake)
Joy of Living: A Tribute to Ewan MacColl
Compass Records
2:55
My Love Is Like a Red Red Rose
Eva Cassidy / Traditional
Somewhere
www.blixstreet.com
3:46
Mr. and Mrs. Walsh (instrumental)
Solas / Seamus Egan
All These Years
THL Records
4:13
Freeborn Man
Paul Brady / Ewan MacColl
Joy of Living: A Tribute to Ewan MacColl
Compass Records
4:21