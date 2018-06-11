Traveling Music 6-17-18

By -

Traveling Music

Date: 6-17-18

Shonti Elder

 

Format:  Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

 

The Song Sings On (Ballad of Tommy Makem)

Tommy Sands with Moya and Fionan / Tommy Sands

Let the Circle Be Wide

Appleseed Recordings

4:13

 

Standing on the Shore

Solas with Moira Smiley / Traditional

All These Years

THL Records

4:32

 

The People Have Spoken

Tommy Sands with Moya and Fionan / Tommy Sands

Let the Circle Be Wide

Appleseed Recordings

3:17

 

You Will Never Grow Old

Tommy Sands with Moya and Fionan / Tommy Sands

Let the Circle Be Wide

Appleseed Recordings

3:47

 

Schooldays Over

Damien Dempsey / Ewan MacColl

Joy of Living: A Tribute to Ewan MacColl

Compass Records

4:04

 

Broken Wings

Dougie Maclean / Dougie Maclean

The Essential Dougie Maclean

www.dougiemaclean.com

4:38

 

Early One Morning

Eva Cassidy / Eva Cassidy and Rob Cooper

Somewhere

www.blixstreet.com

2:23

 

Singing in the Dark

Brooks Williams / Brooks Williams

Nectar

Signature Sounds

3:54

 

Time for Asking Why

Tommy Sands with Moya and Fionan / Tommy Sands

Let the Circle Be Wide

Appleseed Recordings

4:00

 

Fields of Daisies

Tommy Sands with Moya and Fionan / Tommy Sands

Let the Circle Be Wide

Appleseed Recordings

4:17

 

I’m Champion at Keeping ‘Em Rolling

Martin Carthy / Ewan MacColl lyrics (tune traditional, The Limerick Rake)

Joy of Living: A Tribute to Ewan MacColl

Compass Records

2:55

 

My Love Is Like a Red Red Rose

Eva Cassidy / Traditional

Somewhere

www.blixstreet.com

3:46

 

Mr. and Mrs. Walsh (instrumental)

Solas  / Seamus Egan

All These Years

THL Records

4:13

 

Freeborn Man

Paul Brady / Ewan MacColl

Joy of Living: A Tribute to Ewan MacColl

Compass Records

4:21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR