Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 12, 2018

Retired Ketchikan teacher, pastor charged with sexual abuse of a minor
Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan
Recently retired Ketchikan High School teacher and local pastor Doug Edwards has been arrested and charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a minor.
NOAA law enforcement researches sexual harassment, assault among fisheries observers
Daysha Eaton, KMXT – Kodiak
NOAA’s office of law enforcement officials presented a report about sexual harassment of observers to a meeting of the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council in Kodiak.
Alaska’s legal pot industry decries taxes, seeks changes
Associated Press
Alaska’s legal marijuana industry wants the state to change the way it taxes pot.
Fairbanks City Council OKs ordinance advancing bid to secure Polaris
Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks
The Fairbanks City Council took a big step Monday toward taking over ownership of the old Polaris Building – a step that Mayor Jim Matherly hopes will lead to demolition of the contaminated and condemned downtown structure.
LGBTQ mayoral proclamation causes controversy in Homer
Renee Gross, KBBI – Homer
The Homer City Council’s meeting was canceled Monday after a mayoral proclamation celebrating the LGBTQ community in Homer caused some controversy.
Including seal oil in this food competition is about more than taste
Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau
The competition wasn’t just about awarding the traditional food. The event organizer says it’s also about a history of cultural resilience that still resonates today.
Avrum Gross: Gov. Hammond’s ‘long-haired hippie’ ally, attorney general and in-house antagonist
Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau
Avrum Gross died in May 2018. The East Coast Democrat and lawyer was an unlikely ally of Republican Gov. Jay Hammond. He served as Alaska’s attorney general during the permanent fund’s seminal years.