Whatever you are dealing with, you are not alone. For every person struggling with an issue, there are thousands of others who share their struggle. One of the main challenges in treating mental health or relationship problems is the shame and isolation that are associated with these complex issues, that feeling of being alone, vulnerable, and in emotional pain. That being said, I have yet to meet the person who gets through life without mental health problems impacting them or a close family member in a significant way. Part of the mission for Line One is to reduce the stigma of mental health by having conversations about mental health. On the next program, Line One Co-Host Prentiss Pemberton, will open up the phone lines for listener questions and comments about any mental health or relational problem. We would also love to hear about any experiences you may have had and what you have learned by going through the process.

Thanks for listening!

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUEST: Open Phone Lines

Web Links:

https://www.mentalhealth.gov/basics/what-is-mental-health

https://www.nytimes.com/2010/01/10/magazine/10psyche-t.html

https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/topics/index.shtml

https://www.mentalhelp.net/