Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Two planes collide north of Anchorage; one dead upon Susitna River crash

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Two airplanes collided in the skies over Alaska north of Anchorage.

Walker vetoes Knik Arm bridge money, Vitamin D study

Associated Press

Gov. Bill Walker has signed into law state spending bills, rejecting funding for a south-central Alaska bridge project and a Vitamin D deficiency study.

Rating agency improves Alaska’s credit outlook

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Standard & Poor’s has improved its outlook on the state’s bonds, from negative to stable. It took the action Friday in part as a response to a new state law.

Rural healthcare facilities struggle paying Internet bills as FCC rate review holds up subsidies

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A program that provides millions of dollars in federal subsidies to help pay rural Alaska healthcare facilities’ high internet bills has been on hold for nearly a year.

Seward receives funding relief for December storm damage

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, is awarding the City of Seward disaster relief after a storm in December severely damaged a road that leads to a small village south of town.

Anchorage moves forward on LIO purchase

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Officials in Anchorage are one step closer to purchasing the embattled Legislative Information Office and using it to house the city’s police department.

Juneau seeks community help with $1 million endowment for Alaska College of Education

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

The City and Borough of Juneau is looking to the community for help meeting the remainder of its $1 million commitment to the University of Alaska’s new education college.

As the Arctic warms, a changing landscape on the Chukchi Sea

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

“These ridges that we’re standing on, there would have been more of them, and they would have been bigger,” ice researcher Andy Mahoney said. “The features that we now see, they’re something of a shadow from the past.”

Romig Middle Schoolers present history project at the Smithsonian

Erin McKinstry, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Forty-one students from across Alaska headed to Maryland this week to compete in the National History Day contest. They’re joining students from across the country and the world. As part of the contest, a team of eighth graders from Anchorage has also been invited to showcase their exhibit about the Berlin Wall at the Smithsonian today.