Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 14, 2018

Sport and personal-use fishing closes on the Copper and Chitina rivers

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced Wednesday that it will close the Chitina River to dip-netting due to this year’s abysmal sockeye return to the Copper River.

Murkowski concerned about Sessions border policy

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Thursday she’s troubled by the Trump administration’s practice of removing children from their parents when a family is caught crossing the border without authorization.

Gov. Walker lets Juneau road money stand, but maintains no-build policy

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau

A governor’s spokesman said Walker’s no-build policy on the road isn’t shifting. Previously, state plans called for extending Glacier Highway in Juneau about 48 miles north.

Special election set for vacant West Anchorage assembly seat

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Ahead of an August election, the Assembly members will pick an interim representative from a pool of applicants.

Optimism scarce as commercial fisheries start up in Southeast

Joe Viechnicki, KFSK – Petersburg

Activity is picking up in the harbors in Petersburg this week as fishing boats and tenders prepare for the start of several commercial fishing seasons, but optimism is a little scarce on the docks. Fishermen this summer are feeling the impacts of reduced catches, low forecasts and increasing competition from marine mammals.

UA Board of Regents discuss approval process for Chilkat Valley timber sale plans

Henry Leasia, KHNS – Haines

The University of Alaska’s Board of Regents will review plans for a proposed timber sale in the Chilkat Valley. The decision on whether the board would approve the development and disposal plan for the sale was postponed at a meeting last month.

Four young filmmakers from the Y-K Delta tackle climate change

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

These students practice subsistence and are documenting how climate change is changing a way of life that has been passed down for millennia.

New Anchorage museum exhibit hopes to shed light on pingoes

Erin McKinstry, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A new sculpture is more than something to look at. It’s an interactive, mixed-reality experience that can educate urban Alaskans about the northernmost part of our state.