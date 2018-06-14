Traveling Music 7-1-18

Traveling Music
Date: 7-1-18
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Beare Island / Raccoon in the Compost (instrumentals)
Wake Up Robin / F. Dwyer, Amy Englesberg
Wake Up Robin
Great Bear Records
4:54
Eyes of the Dark
Naked Mabel / Matt Faubian
Naked Mabel
www.facebook.com/naked-mabel
2:53
Like A River / The Banshee
Wake Up Robin / Kate Wolf, J. McMahon
Wake Up Robin
Great Bear Records
4:10
The Vow
The Super Saturated Sugar Strings / Carlyle Watt
All Their Many Miles
Supersaturatedstrings.com
4:07
Black Widow
Naked Mabel / Ian Wahl, Matt Faubian
Naked Mabel
www.facebook.com/naked-mabel
3:55
After All This Time
Wake Up Robin / Andrew Vannorstrand
Wake Up Robin
Great Bear Records
4:07
Amplified
The Super Saturated Sugar Strings / Kathryn Moore
All Their Many Miles
Supersaturatedstrings.com
4:14
One of These Trains
Wake Up Robin / Pat Flynn
Wake Up Robin
Great Bear Records
3:40
Outside The Lines
Naked Mabel / Ian Wahl
Naked Mabel
www.facebook.com/naked-mabel
3:06
Long Road
The Super Saturated Sugar Strings / Kathryn Moore and Kevin Worrell
All Their Many Miles
Supersaturatedstrings.com
4:24
Gracias a la Vida
Wake Up Robin / V. Parra
Wake Up Robin
Great Bear Records
4:13
94
Naked Mabel / Ian Wahl
Naked Mabel
www.facebook.com/naked-mabel
4:23
Float
The Super Saturated Sugar Strings / Carlyle Watt
All Their Many Miles
Supersaturatedstrings.com
4:23
Yuma’s Waltz (instrumental)
Wake Up Robin / Amy Engelsberg
Wake Up Robin
Great Bear Records
2:04