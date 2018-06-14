Traveling Music 7-1-18

Traveling Music

Date: 7-1-18

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Beare Island / Raccoon in the Compost (instrumentals)

Wake Up Robin / F. Dwyer, Amy Englesberg

Wake Up Robin

Great Bear Records

4:54

Eyes of the Dark

Naked Mabel / Matt Faubian

Naked Mabel

www.facebook.com/naked-mabel

2:53

Like A River / The Banshee

Wake Up Robin / Kate Wolf, J. McMahon

Wake Up Robin

Great Bear Records

4:10

The Vow

The Super Saturated Sugar Strings / Carlyle Watt

All Their Many Miles

Supersaturatedstrings.com

4:07

Black Widow

Naked Mabel / Ian Wahl, Matt Faubian

Naked Mabel

www.facebook.com/naked-mabel

3:55

After All This Time

Wake Up Robin / Andrew Vannorstrand

Wake Up Robin

Great Bear Records

4:07

Amplified

The Super Saturated Sugar Strings / Kathryn Moore

All Their Many Miles

Supersaturatedstrings.com

4:14

One of These Trains

Wake Up Robin / Pat Flynn

Wake Up Robin

Great Bear Records

3:40

Outside The Lines

Naked Mabel / Ian Wahl

Naked Mabel

www.facebook.com/naked-mabel

3:06

Long Road

The Super Saturated Sugar Strings / Kathryn Moore and Kevin Worrell

All Their Many Miles

Supersaturatedstrings.com

4:24

Gracias a la Vida

Wake Up Robin / V. Parra

Wake Up Robin

Great Bear Records

4:13

94

Naked Mabel / Ian Wahl

Naked Mabel

www.facebook.com/naked-mabel

4:23

Float

The Super Saturated Sugar Strings / Carlyle Watt

All Their Many Miles

Supersaturatedstrings.com

4:23

Yuma’s Waltz (instrumental)

Wake Up Robin / Amy Engelsberg

Wake Up Robin

Great Bear Records

2:04