River stories

The next Outdoor Explorer is about rivers.  The summer season is here and Alaska’s waterways beckon.  We’re taking the topic from four perspectives. An interview with a pioneer who made a lifelong career of floating remote rivers with inflatables. A story by a Minnesotan who got in some trouble on an Alaska river. A buyers guide to pack rafts. And a bear story that comes from an epic float trip.

 

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

SEGMENTS:

  • Segment 1: “River guide adventures”. Chuck Spaulding from NOVA Alaska River and Glacier Guides.
  • Segment 2: “Wilderness story”.  Paddle Minnesota from Northern Community Radio – KAXE & KBXE.
  • Segment 3: “Packraft manufacturing and selection”. John Evingson, Pacraft Alaska.
  • Segment 4: “Encountering a bear while rafting”. Jeff Samuels at a Trail Tales event.

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, June 21st, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, June 21st, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

