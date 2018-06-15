River stories

1 of 5

The next Outdoor Explorer is about rivers. The summer season is here and Alaska’s waterways beckon. We’re taking the topic from four perspectives. An interview with a pioneer who made a lifelong career of floating remote rivers with inflatables. A story by a Minnesotan who got in some trouble on an Alaska river. A buyers guide to pack rafts. And a bear story that comes from an epic float trip.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth



SEGMENTS:

Segment 1: “River guide adventures”. Chuck Spaulding from NOVA Alaska River and Glacier Guides.

BROADCAST: Thursday, June 21st, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, June 21st, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

