Personality disorders and high conflict people

Terms like “narcissist” and “borderline” have come to be used indiscriminately to describe a wide variety of behaviors and people. In truth, personality disordered people have a complex and rigid view of the world that creates severe dysfunction in interpersonal relationships. Personality disordered people can also have distorted thinking that often results in erratic or destructive behavior. On the next program, Bill
Eddy, founder of the High Conflict Institute, will join us to discuss how to recognize and deal effectively with high conflict people. We would also love to hear about any experiences you may have had and what you have learned by going through the process.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, June 18, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
