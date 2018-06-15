Personality disorders and high conflict people

Terms like “narcissist” and “borderline” have come to be used indiscriminately to describe a wide variety of behaviors and people. In truth, personality disordered people have a complex and rigid view of the world that creates severe dysfunction in interpersonal relationships. Personality disordered people can also have distorted thinking that often results in erratic or destructive behavior. On the next program, Bill

Eddy, founder of the High Conflict Institute, will join us to discuss how to recognize and deal effectively with high conflict people. We would also love to hear about any experiences you may have had and what you have learned by going through the process.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

GUESTS:

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, June 18, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, June 18, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:

Find the archive of past Line One: Your Health Connection shows here.