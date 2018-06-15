Upcoming Community in Unity: Recovery Behind Bars

Many crimes are fueled by drug and alcohol addictions. So what prevents some criminal activity? Helping people receive treatment. Join us for a conversation inside Goose Creek Correctional Center with inmates, staff, and other community members to learn about what’s happening within the state’s largest prison to help people recover from addictions and succeed on the outside.

Wednesday, June 27, 2018

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Conversation begins at 7 p.m.

Goose Creek Correctional Center

22301 West Alsop Road, Wasilla, Alaska 99623

The event will be held in the prison’s visiting room, and light refreshments will be provided. Please bring a photo ID, and be prepared to check your belongings before going through security. The program will be moderated by Alaska Public Media’s Anne Hillman and recorded for radio broadcast at a later date.

Questions? Email Anne Hillman at ahillman@alaskapublic.org.