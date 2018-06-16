Night Music; June 16, 2018

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

What a Difference a Day Made

Mulgrew Miller / Adams-Grever

From Day to Day

LCD 1525-2

8:08

What Might Have Been

Bob Mintzer

I Remember Jaco

NOVUS 63139-2

6:19

Soft Touch

Billy Mitchell / Gite – Mitchell

In Focus

OPCD 2502

5:25

How You Sound

Red Mitchell

Simpler Isn’t Easy

SSC 1016D

5:09

because of you

Cindy Mizelle / Charley

because of you

prcd 9088-2

5:03

Caravan

Modern String Quartet

Plays Duke Ellington / Ellington

MOOD 33 634

7:09

Bolivia

Cody Moffett / Walton

Evidence

Telarc CD-83343

6:17

Epistrophy

Thelonious Monk

Monk’s Music

OJCCD-084-2

10:46

9:00 – 10:00

Highland Park Funk

Tommy Lockett

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

5:52

Stop, Drop and Wiggle

Missy Raines & The New Hip

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

4:45

Paradise Park

Jeff Gaeth

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

5:21

Moonlight Falling

The Bonaventure Quartet / Williams

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

2:05

Love For Sale

Dixie Dixon / Porter

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

3:36

Djibouti

Aethellis / Hail

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

5:22

Peace Song

Richard Bliwas

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

4:05

Promised Land

Michael Dulin

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

4:08

Machete Son

Ritmo Masacote

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

5:27

Resonation of the Grand Mama

David Ashkenazy Quartet

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

6:14

Moments Notice

Cleveland High School Jazz Band / Coltrane

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

6:02