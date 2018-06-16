Night Music; June 16, 2018

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration
8:00 – 9:00
What a Difference a Day Made
Mulgrew Miller / Adams-Grever
From Day to Day
LCD 1525-2
8:08
What Might Have Been
Bob Mintzer
I Remember Jaco
NOVUS 63139-2
6:19
Soft Touch
Billy Mitchell / Gite – Mitchell
In Focus
OPCD 2502
5:25
How You Sound
Red Mitchell
Simpler Isn’t Easy
SSC 1016D
5:09
because of you
Cindy Mizelle / Charley
because of you
prcd 9088-2
5:03
Caravan
Modern String Quartet
Plays Duke Ellington / Ellington
MOOD 33 634
7:09
Bolivia
Cody Moffett / Walton
Evidence
Telarc CD-83343
6:17
Epistrophy
Thelonious Monk
Monk’s Music
OJCCD-084-2
10:46
9:00 – 10:00
Highland Park Funk
Tommy Lockett
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
5:52
Stop, Drop and Wiggle
Missy Raines & The New Hip
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
4:45
Paradise Park
Jeff Gaeth
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
5:21
Moonlight Falling
The Bonaventure Quartet / Williams
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
2:05
Love For Sale
Dixie Dixon / Porter
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
3:36
Djibouti
Aethellis / Hail
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
5:22
Peace Song
Richard Bliwas
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
4:05
Promised Land
Michael Dulin
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
4:08
Machete Son
Ritmo Masacote
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
5:27
Resonation of the Grand Mama
David Ashkenazy Quartet
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
6:14
Moments Notice
Cleveland High School Jazz Band / Coltrane
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
6:02