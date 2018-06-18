Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 18, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Murkowski zeroes in on Trump admin to stop splitting families at border

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

“The time is now for the White House to end the cruel, tragic separations of families,” Murkowski said in a written statement. If the administration doesn’t act quickly, she said, Congress must. Sen. Dan Sullivan called the situation complicated and called for a bipartisan solution from Congress.

Murkowski, Young respond to Chinese tariff on American seafood imports

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Alaska’s economy could suffer as a result of China’s 25 percent tariff on American seafood imports and that worries U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski. In a written statement, Murkowski urges President Donald Trump to reach a trade policy with China that protects the export market.

Supreme Court agrees to hear Alaska Hovercraft case again

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to rehear the case of an Alaska moose hunter whose use of a hovercraft in the Nation River got him in trouble with the National Park Service.

Larsen Bay mayor worries aging water infrastructure could collapse

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

Larsen Bay, a community of fewer than 100 people on southwest Kodiak Island, is dealing with ongoing water issues.

EPA, Corps agree to new wetland mitigation guidelines

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Two federal agencies have beefed up their guidelines for wetlands mitigation in Alaska. The announcement comes after a news outlet found only 26 percent of Alaska permittees were required to mitigate wetland damage.

Pogo officials consider extending life of gold mine if exploration shows promising deposits

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Pogo Mine officials say the company may extend the life of the mine northeast of Delta Junction if exploration they’re conducting this summer confirms the presence of potentially rich gold deposits.

NN Cannery History Project collects stories of former cannery workers

Erin McKinstry, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

In canneries, the term “Mug Up” means coffee break. It’s also the name of a new effort to share the history of the NN Cannery, a now-closed cannery in South Naknek that functioned almost continuously for 120 years.

Alaska’s northernmost town still in transition 1 1/2 years after official name change

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

“Barrow” is everywhere while walking around town: on the fire trucks, in the name of the high school, the local utility company, on the North Slope Borough’s official logo. But the name “Utqiaġvik” is showing up, as well. It’s on City Hall and on municipal department letterhead.

Can a liquor store help a community solve alcohol-related problems?

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alcohol abuse is an issue throughout the country, even in areas where it’s illegal. Banning alcohol doesn’t always solve the problem, so should communities try swinging the other way and make it more available? Could opening a liquor store help a community, not harm it? The village of Kiana is finding out – and reviews are mixed.