Algo Nuevo June 10, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, June 10th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
————————————
Samba Pa Ti
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
4:48
Hace Un Ano
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
3:31
El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
5:03
Juan Charrasqueado
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
3:51
Valentin De La Sierra
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
3:53
Cantinero
Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz
Forever Mazz
Freddie
3:26
Canciones De Amor
Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz
Forever Mazz
Freddie
9:49
Cumbia Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
18:30
Llavatelo
Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz
The Legend Continues
Freddie
3:04
Gabino Barrera
Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz
The Legend Continues
Freddie
4:22
Este Amor Que Tengo
Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz
The Legend Continues
Freddie
3:15
Higher Ground
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
5:13
God Bless the Child
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
7:09
Golpes En El Corazon
Campeones Del Desierto/Veronica De Sparx
Los 15 Grandes 2014
El Baile Grande
4:18
Un Rinconcito En El cielo
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
4:18
Si Tu Quisieras
The Duranimals Band
Los 15 Grandes 2014
El Baile Grande
3:13
Se Tambalea
Miguel Timoteo
Los 15 Grandes 2014
El Baile Grande
3:29
Quien Te Enseno
Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz
Iconic
Freddie
3:28
Asi Bailando
Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz
Iconic
Freddie
3:21
Contigo
Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz
Iconic
Freddie
3:18
A Ella
Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz
Iconic
Freddie
3:14
You’re Still A Young Man
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
California Artists
5:20
Suavecito Suavecito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Los 15 Grandes 2015
El Baile Grande
4:09
La Unica Estrella
Al Hurricane
Albuquerque
Hurricane Records
3:56
La Vida No Vale Nada
Al Hurricane
Albuquerque
Hurricane Records
3:45
Porque Dios Mio
Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz
Live at Fiesta Market Square
Freddie
5:04
Bad Boys Power Mix
Jimmy Gonzlez Y Grupo Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
14:11
Ahora Que Hago Sin Ti
Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz
Mazz Cumbias
Freddie
3:53
Si Me Faltas Tu
Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz
Mazz Cumbias
Freddie
4:16
Te llevo En Mi Alma
Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz
Mazz Cumbias
Freddie
4:14
Te Amo Te Quiero
Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz
Mazz Cumbias
Freddie
3:26
Junto A Ti
Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz
Mazz Cumbias
Freddie
3:52
El Mosquito
Sangre Joven
Mal Ideas
SJ Records
4:52
Te Vas Angel Mio
Bobby Madrid/Christina Perea
Promo
SJ Records
3:09