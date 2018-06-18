Algo Nuevo June 10, 2018

By -

Here’s the Sunday, June 10th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Samba Pa Ti

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

4:48

 

Hace Un Ano

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

3:31

 

El Coco Rayado

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

5:03

 

Juan Charrasqueado

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

3:51

 

Valentin De La Sierra

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

3:53

 

Cantinero

Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz

Forever Mazz

Freddie

3:26

 

Canciones De Amor

Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz

Forever Mazz

Freddie

9:49

 

Cumbia Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

18:30

 

Llavatelo

Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz

The Legend Continues

Freddie

3:04

 

Gabino Barrera

Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz

The Legend Continues

Freddie

4:22

 

Este Amor Que Tengo

Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz

The Legend Continues

Freddie

3:15

 

Higher Ground

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

5:13

 

God Bless the Child

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

7:09

 

Golpes En El Corazon

Campeones Del Desierto/Veronica De Sparx

Los 15 Grandes 2014

El Baile Grande

4:18

 

Un Rinconcito En El cielo

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

4:18

 

Si Tu Quisieras

The Duranimals Band

Los 15 Grandes 2014

El Baile Grande

3:13

 

Se Tambalea

Miguel Timoteo

Los 15 Grandes 2014

El Baile Grande

3:29

 

Quien Te Enseno

Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz

Iconic

Freddie

3:28

 

Asi Bailando

Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz

Iconic

Freddie

3:21

 

Contigo

Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz

Iconic

Freddie

3:18

 

A Ella

Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz

Iconic

Freddie

3:14

 

You’re Still A Young Man

Ray Camacho

The Ray Camacho Band

California Artists

5:20

 

Suavecito Suavecito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Los 15 Grandes 2015

El Baile Grande

4:09

 

La Unica Estrella

Al Hurricane

Albuquerque

Hurricane Records

3:56

 

La Vida No Vale Nada

Al Hurricane

Albuquerque

Hurricane Records

3:45

 

Porque Dios Mio

Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz

Live at Fiesta Market Square

Freddie

5:04

 

Bad Boys Power Mix

Jimmy Gonzlez Y Grupo Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

14:11

 

Ahora Que Hago Sin Ti

Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz

Mazz Cumbias

Freddie

3:53

 

Si Me Faltas Tu

Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz

Mazz Cumbias

Freddie

4:16

 

Te llevo En Mi Alma

Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz

Mazz Cumbias

Freddie

4:14

 

Te Amo Te Quiero

Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz

Mazz Cumbias

Freddie

3:26

 

Junto A Ti

Jimmy Gonzalez Y Grupo Mazz

Mazz Cumbias

Freddie

3:52

 

El Mosquito

Sangre Joven

Mal Ideas

SJ Records

4:52

 

Te Vas Angel Mio

Bobby Madrid/Christina Perea

Promo

SJ Records

3:09

