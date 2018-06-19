Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Alaska senators veer apart on family separations

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

A gulf has opened between Sens. Murkowski and Sullivan on how to end family separations at the border. She signed a letter asking the attorney general to stop it immediately. Sullivan says it’ll take a new law.

Accused of 2016 murders, Palmer man faces possible death sentence

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Anchorage says it’s only the third time in the past 25 to 30 years that a formal intent to pursue the death penalty has been filed in an Alaska case.

Walker asks Trump administration to protect those with pre-existing conditions

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Americans with pre-existing medical conditions are protected under the current federal law in buying individual health insurance. But President Donald Trump’s administration says the protection included in the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional. Alaska Governor Bill Walker joined a bipartisan group of eight other governors in support of continuing the protection.

ASMI says Chinese tariff increase will not apply to secondary processing

Daysha Eaton, KMXT – Kodiak

Since last week, processors have been waiting to find out whether secondary processing of Alaska fish will be subject to a new 25 percent tariff,

New Alaska regs requires oil and gas wells anchor below permafrost

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Companies drilling oil and gas wells in Alaska will now have to dig deep enough to avoid problems stemming from thawing permafrost.

AEL&P to share the wealth from corporate tax cut

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

Ratepayers in Juneau can expect a rebate on their power bills.

Palin’s son moves to court program after assaulting father

Associated Press

Track Palin has formally entered into a diversion court program after assaulting his father so severely that it left him bleeding from the head.

Bolger picked to be new Alaska Supreme Court chief justice

Associated Press

The Alaska Supreme Court will have a new chief justice, starting July 1.

Kalskag negotiating new subsistence fishing regulations with Kuskokwim fishery managers

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

How you fish on the Kuskokwim River depends on where you are. And—according to local fishermen— how you fish near Upper and Lower Kalskag is unlike anywhere else on the river.

Campbell Creek Science Center offers reward for information on stolen mammoth tusk

Erin McKinstry, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Someone stole a 10,000-year-old mammoth tusk from the Campbell Creek Science Center in March. They’re now offering a $500 reward for information.

Tour guides, bear hunters seek solutions after tourists witness a hunt in the Tongass

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

In January, the two groups got together — in meetings moderated by the forest service — to hatch a plan to keep the hunting guides and small cruise ships from overlapping.