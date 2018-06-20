Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, June 20, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

One dead, another injured, after Eagle River brown bear attacks

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Anchorage police say a brown bear attacked two men, killing one who had last been seen Monday and injuring another Wednesday who was part of a group searching for the missing hiker.

Alaska delegation mulls Trump order keeping children detained with parents

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

President Trump signed an order Wednesday to address the family separations at the southern border, but it raises new questions for Congress.

Sitka salmon fleet to Governor Walker: “Don’t sign a bad treaty”

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

Sitka’s salmon fishermen are worried about the state’s strategy for renegotiating the Pacific Salmon Treaty. That’s the document between the United States and Canada that allocates the king salmon harvest across borders and expires at the end of the year.

Two coal-seam fires merge to form rapidly-growing wildfire near Healy

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

State Forestry firefighters are working to contain a fast-growing wildfire near Healy that was ignited by two smoldering fires burning in coal deposits at the surface that merged together.

State: Permafrost melt from Arctic broadband projects violated permits

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alaska officials are still trying to sort out the scope of a problem caused by trenching for fiber optic cables owned by GCI and Quintillion, which could threaten the only haul road to the oil fields at Prudhoe Bay, as well as dozens of streams along the way.

Amid criticism of homeless camps, Anchorage officials weigh aggressive policy change

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Increasingly organized and vocal community groups are demanding that more aggressive steps be taken to deal with encampments along the city’s green-belt.

EPA rollbacks of cleanup regulations for mining companies draw ire of environmental groups

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

The Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to roll back a regulation to make hard rock mining companies pay for clean up is sparking a new legal battle between Alaska and environmental groups.

University of Alaska moves forward with Chilkat Valley timber sale

Abey Collins, KHNS – Haines

The University of Alaska is moving forward with a controversial Haines-area timber sale. Amid concerns, the University’s Board of Regents delayed advancing the sale at its last regular meeting.