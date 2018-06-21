Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 21, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

What they mean when they say ‘immigration problem’

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Lawmakers paint different pictures of what the immigration problem actually is and who the victims are. That’s true even within Alaska’s all-Republican delegation to Congress.

In Alaska, family separations evoke past trauma

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

A survivor of a BIA boarding school for Alaska Natives says the separation of children at the border is reminiscent of her own experiences. The context is different: but the traumatic effects are arguably similar.

Fansler sentenced to year of probation, alcohol treatment and community service

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Former Alaska state Rep. Zach Fansler pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree harassment in connection with a January incident in which he struck a woman in his hotel room.

State receives $56 million in federal relief for 2016 pink salmon season disaster

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

On Wednesday, the state learned how much of $200 million in federal funds will go to recovery from the 2016 pink salmon season disaster in the Gulf of Alaska.

Farm bill with large changes to food stamps narrowly passes the US House

Associated Press

The Republican-led House has narrowly passed a sweeping farm bill that would toughen work requirements for food stamp recipients. Democrats opposed the measure, saying it would toss too many people off government food assistance.

Crews tackle small wildfire in Ketchikan

Maria Dudzak, KRBD – Ketchikan

No one was injured and damage was minimal when a wildfire broke out along a hillside behind the Alaska State Troopers post in Ketchikan Wednesday morning.

Southcentral king salmon sport fishing closures continue

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

All sport fishing for kings on the Kenai River, including catch and release, closed Wednesday. Farther to the north, king fishing will close starting Friday morning on the Susitna and Little Susitna rivers, as well as the Big Su’s tributaries. A subsistence fishery on the Upper Yentna is also set to close early Monday.

Climate change may have sparked human migration into Interior Alaska, UAF study finds

Erin McKinstry, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Climate change may have spurred the first humans to move into interior Alaska. A new University of Alaska-Fairbanks study, released on Tuesday, found that around 15,000 years ago, the Bering Land Bridge became much wetter and warmer. That coincides with when people began to leave it.

Spike in shipping costs has Southeast businesses up in arms

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

Shipping costs dictate the price of everything in Alaska. Because of this, every island and coastal town feels the sting of shipping rates.

Kake to reuse historic cannery for tourism

Alanna Elder, KFSK – Petersburg

The Organized Village of Kake is working to turn its historic cannery into a tourist destination. The tribal government has already worked to save the buildings in the complex, so the next step is to bring the buildings up to code so the community can use them.

At the top of the world, an international field school for research students

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

Earlier this month, the University of Alaska Fairbanks participated in an international field school in Utqiaġvik, giving early-career researchers a broad view of the Arctic coastal system and how it’s changing, along with some different methods for studying it.