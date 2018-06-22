Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 22, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Anchorage police arrest dozens in ‘Operation Midnight Sun’

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Dozens of alleged criminals were swept up this week in what Anchorage police are calling “Operation Midnight Sun.”

State is one step closer to getting a gas pipeline, but not the Walker administration wants

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Alaska is one step closer to getting an in-state natural gas pipeline; though it’s not clear if the project will ever be built.

Search still on for bear that killed one, mauled another in Eagle River

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A brown bear that fatally mauled a hiker in Eagle River this week – and later attacked and injured another man – is still on the loose.

Power lunch: US senators transfixed by Bear Cam

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Even U.S. senators got in on the joy of Katmai Bear Cam this week, and that’s not the only Alaska delight the senators sampled from afar.

Whale collides with ferry Tustumena

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

The ferry Tustumena passengers traveling to Kodiak watched a whale collide with the vessel Wednesday morning.

Holland America cruise in Alaska hit by norovirus

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

At least 73 people have reportedly fallen ill aboard the Zaandam following an outbreak of norovirus on the Holland America cruise ship. It’s the second reported outbreak of norovirus this year on a cruise ship in Alaska.

A series of recent deaths puts an entire village behind on subsistence fishing

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

For many residents of the Kuskokwim River, June is the most important month for subsistence salmon fishing. But in a small community, death can put a hold on that essential practice. A series of recent deaths in Kasigluk means that many families have barely begun putting away fish for the season.

Searching for closure on Colony Glacier

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

In 1952 an Air Force plane collided with the side of a mountain north of Anchorage. A crew has assembled every June since 2012 to bring closure to the families of the service members who lost their lives.

AK: Bristol Bay fishing captains ‘speed hire’ to find their perfect match

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

Men and women move seats at a long row of folding tables. Their goal: to convince the captains on the other side that they are the one.

49 Voices: Nicolai Alokli of Kodiak

Daysha Eaton, KMXT – Kodiak

This week, we’re hearing from Nicolai Alokli in Kodiak. Alokli was a fisherman in his youth and has lived in Old Harbor and the Alitak cannery area.