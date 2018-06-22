Cyrano’s Theatre presents Don Quixotes

Written, directed and performed by Glyka Stoiou, the Commedia dell’arte-influenced Don Quixotes (based on Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes) performs at Cyrano’s Theatre Company for one weekend only. Visiting Stage Talk from her native Greece, Stoiou, along with cast mate and fellow Greek Angeliki Karakaxidou, talks about her play, her process and the absolute zaniness of the performance. Also joining Stoiou and Karakaxidou is Cyrano’s Producing Artistic Director Teresa K. Pond. Don Quixotes performs June 21-24.
HOST:
GUEST:
- Glyka Stoiou, Playwright, Actor and Director
- Angeliki Karakaxidou, Actor
- Teresa K. Pond, Producing Artistic Director
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, June 22 at 2:45 p.m.
Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:
Stage Talk Calendar For information about upcoming or current shows, please click on a link below.
- Cazart Productions
- Anchorage Symphony
- Midnight Sun Theatre
- Blue Chair Productions
- Last Frontier Theatre Conference
- Anchorage Dinner Theatre
- Perseverance Theatre
- Cyrano’s Theatre Company
- UAA Theatre and Dance
- UAA Music
- Anchorage Community Theatre
- Pulse Dance Company
- Valley Performing Arts
- Alaska Fine Arts Academy
- TBA Theatre
- ATY
- Alaska Dance Theatre
- Anchorage Opera
- Momentum Dance Collective
- Out North Contemporary Art House
- RKP Productions
- Urban Yeti Improv
- Scared Scriptless