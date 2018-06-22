Nature as therapy

On the next Outdoor Explorer, meet Justin and Wella Jay. They met in Anchorage while serving in the Army. They were both deployed to combat in Afghanistan. They both came back with trauma from their wartime experiences. But as a couple they supported each other and found a way to walk off the war–on a six month hike over the Appalachian Trail. It helped them, and they think nature therapy could help other veterans. We’ll also hear some lessons learned at surf school in Hawaii and while attempting to hike up Mt. Kilimanjaro.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth



SEGMENTS:

Segment 1: “Walking off war memories: outdoor therapy for veterans”. Justin and Wella Jay, Warrior Expeditions.

“Walking off war memories: outdoor therapy for veterans”. Justin and Wella Jay, Warrior Expeditions. Segment 2: “Surf school”. From producer Scott Carrier.

“Surf school”. From producer Scott Carrier. Segment 3: “Hiking up Kilimanjaro and getting sick from water”. Bourke Bets.

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, June 28th, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, June 28th, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

