Alaska Aerospace Corporation schedules launch at Kodiak facility

The Alaska Aerospace Corporation scheduled a launch next month at its Kodiak facility.

President and CEO Craig Campbell said a commercial company will conduct the launch sometime July 14-20. He says the site will be closed for certain hours during those days.

“The intention is that the rocket will launch in the first day, but if the weather’s bad, if there’s an equipment issue, it protects the next few days so that they can continue to launch the rocket within the specified window,” Campbell said.

Campbell said a couple of previous launch attempts this year were not completed, and he isn’t able to share anything more about the operation because of a nondisclosure agreement.

He said Alaska Aerospace Corporation, which has a contract with the Missile Defense Agency, is trying to build the number of commercial companies it contracts with.