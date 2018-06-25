Algo Nuevo June 24, 2018

By -

Here’s the Sunday, June 24th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Europa

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

5:08

 

Por Ti Creo En El Amor

Lydia Castillo

Promo

Gavino Promotions

3:39

 

Te Veo Diferente

Grupo Quemado

Tribute to Joe Carmona

Q Productions

3:23

 

That’s What’s Up

La Sombra

Promo

Unknown

3:39

 

La Vida Traicionera

Los Arenales

Promo

Tex Sound

3:48

 

Despacito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM

4:35

 

Manana Que Me Vaya

Latin Breed

Retro

Tejas

5:19

 

Me Contaron Por Ahi

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

4:01

 

Veinte Anos

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

4:02

 

Con Tanto Amor Medley

Selena

Ones

EMI Latin

7:08

 

Quiero Amanecer

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

3:42

 

La Maartina

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

3:49

 

Valentin De La Sierra

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

3:55

 

La Bamba

The Ray Camacho Band

El Bombero Sordo

Cobalt Studios

4:31

 

Quedo Pendiente Una Boda

The Ray Camacho Band

El Bombero Sordo

Cobalt Studios

4:28

 

Rancheras Mix

Ramon Ayala

Club Mix

Freddie

18:48

 

Yo Quiero Bailar

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM

3:48

 

La Diferencia

Juan Gabriel

Los Duo

Fonovisa

3:31

 

Si Quieres

Juan Gabriel

Los Duo

Fonovisa

5:41

 

Popurri Vicente Fernandez

Mariachi

Encuentro Internacional De Mariachi

Gobierno DE Jalisco

7:08

 

La Del Mono Colorado

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

4:20

 

Mi Besos

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

4:34

 

Nac Para Amarte

Darren Cordova Y Calor

Naci Para Amarte

DMC

3:39

 

Entre Copa Y Copa

Darren Cordova Y Calor

Naci Para Amarte

DMC

4:06

 

You’re Still A Young Man

The Ray Camacho Band

The Ray Camacho Band

California Artists

5:40

 

Me Gustas

Los Majestics

Promo

Unknown

3:52

 

Una Oportunidad

Los Majestics

Promo

Unknown

4:15

 

Amor Amor Amor

Texas Sonido

Promo

Unknown

4:24

 

Regresa A Mi

Christina Perea

Promo

ATM

3:31

 

281 Cumbia Slam

Tejano Highway 281

Te Amo Como Me Amas

Tejano Powerhouse

3:41

 

Tenemos Que Sufrir

Zeke Herrera and the Ambassadors

Unknown

Promo

3:40

 

Quiero Entregarme A Ti

Yvonne Y Fuego

Promo

Revilla Productions

3:42

 

El Mudo

Pete Dominguez Orchestra

Recuerdos

Goldust

2:27

 

Cumbia Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

18:28

