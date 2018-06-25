Algo Nuevo June 24, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, June 24th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
————————————
Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
5:08
Por Ti Creo En El Amor
Lydia Castillo
Promo
Gavino Promotions
3:39
Te Veo Diferente
Grupo Quemado
Tribute to Joe Carmona
Q Productions
3:23
That’s What’s Up
La Sombra
Promo
Unknown
3:39
La Vida Traicionera
Los Arenales
Promo
Tex Sound
3:48
Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
4:35
Manana Que Me Vaya
Latin Breed
Retro
Tejas
5:19
Me Contaron Por Ahi
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
4:01
Veinte Anos
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
4:02
Con Tanto Amor Medley
Selena
Ones
EMI Latin
7:08
Quiero Amanecer
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
3:42
La Maartina
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
3:49
Valentin De La Sierra
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
3:55
La Bamba
The Ray Camacho Band
El Bombero Sordo
Cobalt Studios
4:31
Quedo Pendiente Una Boda
The Ray Camacho Band
El Bombero Sordo
Cobalt Studios
4:28
Rancheras Mix
Ramon Ayala
Club Mix
Freddie
18:48
Yo Quiero Bailar
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
3:48
La Diferencia
Juan Gabriel
Los Duo
Fonovisa
3:31
Si Quieres
Juan Gabriel
Los Duo
Fonovisa
5:41
Popurri Vicente Fernandez
Mariachi
Encuentro Internacional De Mariachi
Gobierno DE Jalisco
7:08
La Del Mono Colorado
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
4:20
Mi Besos
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
4:34
Nac Para Amarte
Darren Cordova Y Calor
Naci Para Amarte
DMC
3:39
Entre Copa Y Copa
Darren Cordova Y Calor
Naci Para Amarte
DMC
4:06
You’re Still A Young Man
The Ray Camacho Band
The Ray Camacho Band
California Artists
5:40
Me Gustas
Los Majestics
Promo
Unknown
3:52
Una Oportunidad
Los Majestics
Promo
Unknown
4:15
Amor Amor Amor
Texas Sonido
Promo
Unknown
4:24
Regresa A Mi
Christina Perea
Promo
ATM
3:31
281 Cumbia Slam
Tejano Highway 281
Te Amo Como Me Amas
Tejano Powerhouse
3:41
Tenemos Que Sufrir
Zeke Herrera and the Ambassadors
Unknown
Promo
3:40
Quiero Entregarme A Ti
Yvonne Y Fuego
Promo
Revilla Productions
3:42
El Mudo
Pete Dominguez Orchestra
Recuerdos
Goldust
2:27
Cumbia Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
18:28