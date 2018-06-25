Midnight Sun Jazz June 23rd, 2018

Here’s the Saturday June 23th, 2018 edition of Midnight Sun Jazz, with host Ed Ulman. Playlists for previous shows can be found here.

Every other week Midnight Sun Jazz takes the listener on a musical exploration of the diverse sounds, known fondly, as the music of the Americas or as Dr. Billy Talor puts it, “America’s classical music.” A body of musical styles and improvised performances known as swing, bebop, hard bop, Latin jazz, salsa, jazz-rock fusion, to name a few. Midnight Sun Jazz presents the finest recorded performances by international, national, regional and local improvising musical artists committed to keeping the music of the Americas sounding throughout the world.

The show’s opening and closing theme music, “ Midnight Sun”, was composed by jazz vibraphonist and big band leader Lionel Hampton. Original performances of the theme, as performed by a wide variety of artists, are featured each week. Ed Ulman, your host, studied jazz at the Lionel Hampton School of Music in addition to performing, recording, and producing jazz concerts professionally.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title (composer)

Length

Artist Name

Album Title

Year

————————————

Midnight Sun

5:47

Sylvia Brooks

The Arrangement

Brown-Skin Gal (In the Calico Gown)

5:07

Duke Ellington & Ella Fitzgerald

Ella At Duke’s Place

1965

Red Door

5:27 Sherrie Maricle (drums/leader) & The Diva Jazz Orchestra

TNT – A Tommy Newsom Tribute (2004)

2004

Split Kick

9:45

Art Blakey Quintet

A Night at Birdland

My Funny Valentine

8:11

Stan Getz & J. J. Johnson

Stan Getz and J.J. Johnson At The Opera House

1957

The Cool One

3:03

Benny Golson Jazztet

The Art Farmer

April In Paris

5:04

Wynton Marsalis

Marsalis Standard Time, Vol. 1

1981

Bad Coil

10:21

McTuff

McTuff

2009

Headin’ Home

4:06

Joshua Redman Quartet MoodSwing

1994

No Love Dying

3:57

Gregory Porter

Liquid Spirit

2013

I Wish You Love

2:58

Frank Sinatra With Count Basie And His Orchestra

It Might As Well Be Swing

1964

Waltz for Debby

4:04

Tony Bennett & Bill Evans

The Tony Bennett / Bill Evans Album (Bonus Track Version)

1975

Seven Nation Army (feat. Haley Reinhart)

4:06

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

The Essentials

2015

For Wee Folks

6:28

Joey Alexander

Countdown

2016

So Close And Yet So Far (A Tribute To The San Francisco Giants)

5:35

Andy Martin/Vic Lewis

The Project

2004

Pools

6:52

Woody Herman And His Big Band

50th Anniversary Tour

2000

Doxy

5:11

George Stone

The Real Deal

2010

I Told You So

4:10

Tall Jazz

Tall Jazz Plays Tall Jazz

1991

My Song

6:05

Rick Zelinsky

Be Like The Sun

2012

La Familia

4:56

Poncho Sanchez

Ultimate Latin Dance Party 1

2002

Midnight Sun

3:14

Tito Puente

Puente Now! The Exciting Tito Puente Band

1961