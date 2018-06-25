Midnight Sun Jazz June 23rd, 2018

Here’s the Saturday June 23th, 2018 edition of Midnight Sun Jazz, with host Ed Ulman. Playlists for previous shows can be found here.

Every other week Midnight Sun Jazz takes the listener on a musical exploration of the diverse sounds, known fondly, as the music of the Americas or as Dr. Billy Talor puts it, “America’s classical music.” A body of musical styles and improvised performances known as swing, bebop, hard bop, Latin jazz, salsa, jazz-rock fusion, to name a few. Midnight Sun Jazz presents the finest recorded performances by international, national, regional and local improvising musical artists committed to keeping the music of the Americas sounding throughout the world.

The show’s opening and closing theme music, “Midnight Sun”, was composed by jazz vibraphonist and big band leader Lionel Hampton. Original performances of the theme, as performed by a wide variety of artists, are featured each week. Ed Ulman, your host, studied jazz at the Lionel Hampton School of Music in addition to performing, recording, and producing jazz concerts professionally.

 

Midnight Sun
5:47
Sylvia Brooks
The Arrangement

Brown-Skin Gal (In the Calico Gown)
5:07
Duke Ellington & Ella Fitzgerald
Ella At Duke’s Place
1965

Red Door
5:27    Sherrie Maricle (drums/leader) & The Diva Jazz Orchestra
TNT – A Tommy Newsom Tribute (2004)
2004

Split Kick
9:45
Art Blakey Quintet
A Night at Birdland

My Funny Valentine
8:11
Stan Getz & J. J. Johnson
Stan Getz and J.J. Johnson At The Opera House
1957

The Cool One
3:03
Benny Golson Jazztet
The Art Farmer

April In Paris
5:04
Wynton Marsalis
Marsalis Standard Time, Vol. 1
1981

Bad Coil
10:21
McTuff
McTuff
2009

Headin’ Home
4:06
Joshua Redman Quartet    MoodSwing
1994

No Love Dying
3:57
Gregory Porter
Liquid Spirit
2013

I Wish You Love
2:58
Frank Sinatra With Count Basie And His Orchestra
It Might As Well Be Swing
1964

Waltz for Debby
4:04
Tony Bennett & Bill Evans
The Tony Bennett / Bill Evans Album (Bonus Track Version)
1975

Seven Nation Army (feat. Haley Reinhart)
4:06
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox
The Essentials
2015

For Wee Folks
6:28
Joey Alexander
Countdown
2016

So Close And Yet So Far (A Tribute To The San Francisco Giants)
5:35
Andy Martin/Vic Lewis
The Project
2004

Pools
6:52
Woody Herman And His Big Band
50th Anniversary Tour
2000

Doxy
5:11
George Stone
The Real Deal
2010

I Told You So
4:10
Tall Jazz
Tall Jazz Plays Tall Jazz
1991

My Song
6:05
Rick Zelinsky
Be Like The Sun
2012

La Familia
4:56
Poncho Sanchez
Ultimate Latin Dance Party 1
2002

Midnight Sun
3:14
Tito Puente
Puente Now! The Exciting Tito Puente Band
1961

