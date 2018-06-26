Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, June 26, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Trump says King Cove road ‘almost completed’

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

President Trump and Sen. Lisa Murkowski spoke at the White House today. He boldly predicted the controversial King Cove road through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge will be finished soon. It hasn’t begun. Murkowski made a plea for bipartisanship.

Ex-Alaskan charged with nearly 150 felonies in PFD fraud case

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

State prosecutors have charged a former Alaska resident with nearly 150 felony counts for an alleged Permanent Fund Dividend fraud scheme.

Airplane with 2 on board missing south of Fairbanks

Associated Press

A search is underway for a small airplane headed to McCarthy with two people on board.

Yukon Quest upholds censure of Hugh Neff over dog death

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Yukon Quest is upholding the censure of two-time past champion Hugh Neff, related to the death of one of his dogs in the 2018 race.

Seabirds washing up dead in Western Alaska; scientists investigating

Zoe Grueskin, KNOM – Nome

Seabirds have once again been found washed up on beaches in Western Alaska.

Lava flows in crater of Alaska volcano; warning level raised

Associated Press

The Alaska Volcano Observatory says lava has flowed into the crater of at the top of an Aleutians Island volcano.

Corps of Engineers halts cleanup after workers discover buried DDT-tainted junk

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Army Corps of Engineers last fall halted cleanup of fuel-tainted soil near Birch Lake, about 60 miles south of Fairbanks, when workers uncovered buried junk that included barrels with residues of a different contaminant – the banned pesticides DDT and chlordane.

Alaska Aerospace Corporation schedules launch at Kodiak facility

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

President and CEO Craig Campbell said a commercial company will conduct the launch sometime July 14-20. He says the site will be closed for certain hours during those days.

Girls on Ice: an all-female science immersion course on top of a glacier

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

“I think it’s just so empowering, just that as women, alone, we can do this,” said glaciologist Jessica Mejia. “We can do great science, we could be on a glacier by ourselves, we could do anything.”

The Human Genome Project, and how it could change modern medicine

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Dr. Eric Green, Director of the National Human Genome Research Institute at the National Institutes of Health says the project’s signature accomplishment was reading out the three billion letters that make up the human genome sequence. Dr Green gave the keynote address at a Southcentral Foundation conference in Anchorage last week.