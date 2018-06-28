Salcha couple found dead in plane wreckage

A Salcha couple has been found dead in the wreckage of their small plane. Alaska State Troopers report that Art and Ann Ward were confirmed deceased at an unspecified crash site Wednesday afternoon.

The Wards had been missing since Sunday when they failed to show up at their McCarthy area homestead, after flying out of Salcha in their Super Cub, earlier in the day.

An extensive search for the plane, was conducted by the Alaska Air National Guard, National Park Service, Civil Air Patrol and volunteer pilots.

Troopers plan to go to the crash site today.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.