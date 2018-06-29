Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 29, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Corrections seeks alternatives to halfway houses

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

One approach could be based on Haven House, which serves women in Juneau, and My House, which serves homeless teens in Wasilla.

Oil tanker dented after ‘hard landing’ with new tugboat in Valdez

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The Coast Guard is characterizing the incident as “minor;” no oil was spilled and no injuries were reported.

Ferry Columbia evacuated after docking in Bellingham

Joe Viechnicki, KFSK – Petersburg

The Alaska state ferry Columbia was evacuated Friday morning, June 29 after crew noticed smoke onboard after the ship had docked in Bellingham, Washington. Black smoke was discovered but no flames in the bow thruster room.

King salmon appear to surge through lower river just as Kuskokwim opens to gillnets

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

The lower Kuskokwim River is opening to gillnets on Friday, June 29 just as a surge of king salmon appear to be swimming by. The timing could result in a high harvest of kings during a year when conservation was the intent.

State plans distribution of 2016 pink salmon season disaster relief funds

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

The state is working on distributing roughly $56 million in relief funds to those affected by the 2016 Gulf of Alaska pink salmon season disaster.

Norovirus on a cruise ship? Juneau would like a call.

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

There’s been another norovirus outbreak on a cruise ship docking in Juneau. Health and tourist officials say next time they’d appreciate a courtesy call before the an infected ship arrives.

AK: Two runners, an Alaskan and a Spaniard, run for bone marrow donation awareness

Erin McKinstry, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Sometimes all it takes is a cotton swab to save someone’s life. For a little over 30 years, the National Marrow Donor Program through the Be the Match registry, has been collecting cheek swabs from potential donors. But the registry still lacks diversity and numbers and many of the patients who require a transplant, never receive it.

49 Voices: Apayo Moore of Aleknagik

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

This week we’re hearing from Apayo Moore from Aleknagik. Moore is an artist who recently painted an 80-foot mural at the Yukon Kuskokwim Fitness Center in Bethel.