Certainty and conflict

At the heart of conflict lies each individual’s belief that they are right. Without the basic belief of one’s “rightness” getting in the way, humans have the ability to work toward cooperative solutions to common problems. The problem with being certain is that it turns off the parts of the brain that are responsible for problem solving and critical thinking. The belief that you are right also has the effect of changing the lens through which we view and process information, twisting it to match our personal narrative. In truth, the truth is subjective. On the next Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton and mediator, Angela Hamann will discuss what’s at the heart of conflict and will look at how society as a whole is suffering from a widening divide of different truths.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

GUESTS:

Angela Hamann, owner of Accord Alaska, LLC – Mediator, Facilitator, Coach, Co-Parenting and Shared Parenting Workshop Instructor

