Recovery behind bars

On the next Talk of Alaska we’re stepping outside of the studio and into Goose Creek Correctional Center. During the special, pre-recorded episode inmates at the prison speak with community members about substance use treatment. It’s a chance to hear from people who can’t call in but have something to say.

This episode is part of Alaska Public Media’s Solutions Desk and Community in Unity. The conversation was recorded at Goose Creek on June 27, 2018 and has been edited for clarity and length. Listen to other Community in Unity conversations here.

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:

Inmates and staff at Goose Creek

Community members

Broadcast: Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Please note: This special episode is pre-recorded. We will not be accepting phone calls.

