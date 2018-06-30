Night Music: June 30, 2018

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration
8:00 – 9:00
All My Tomorrows
Shawnn Monteiro / Van Heusen
One Special Night
WCS 022
5:49
The Nearness of You
Shawnn Monteiro / Carmichael
One Special Night
WCS 022
5:49
It’s Only a Paper Moon
Karen Angela Moore / Arlen
All The Wrong Things to Do
MP1002
2:52
The Song is You
Karen Angela Moore / Hammerstein
All The Wrong Things to Do
MP1002
2:49
Freeway
Ralph Moore
Images
LCD-1520-2
8:04
Enigma
Ralph Moore / Johnson
Images
LCD-1520-2
5:29
Parker’s Mood
James Moody / Parker
Moody’s Party
Telarc CD83382
8:00
Marian’s Room
Don Moretti
Stories
WCS 019
6:06
Club 43
Don Moretti
Stories
WCS 019
5:56
9:00 – 10:00
Moments Notice
Cleveland High School Jazz Band / Coltrane
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
5:50
You Got Me
Allison Adams Tucker
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
4:09
Fallout
The Tiptons Sax Quartet / Lurie
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
4:07
Change of the Season
Mary Crowell
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
3:25
Armadillo
Goat / Sinbaldi
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
4:33
Tuesdays on the Ridge
Nate Birkey
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
6:06
The First Time
Arjun
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
6:13
Bill Baily
Mike Flaherity’s Dixieland Direct / Cannon
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
6:03
Dimanche
Piers Lawrence Quartet
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
5:08
Monkey on My Back
J.S. Trio / Joyce Simpson
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
4:37
Have Another Hot Dog
Hennessy Brothers
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
5:01