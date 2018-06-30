Night Music: June 30, 2018

By -

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

All My Tomorrows
Shawnn Monteiro / Van Heusen
One Special Night
WCS 022
5:49

The Nearness of You
Shawnn Monteiro / Carmichael
One Special Night
WCS 022
5:49

It’s Only a Paper Moon
Karen Angela Moore / Arlen
All The Wrong Things to Do
MP1002
2:52

The Song is You
Karen Angela Moore / Hammerstein
All The Wrong Things to Do
MP1002
2:49

Freeway
Ralph Moore
Images
LCD-1520-2
8:04

Enigma
Ralph Moore / Johnson
Images
LCD-1520-2
5:29

Parker’s Mood
James Moody / Parker
Moody’s Party
Telarc CD83382
8:00

Marian’s Room
Don Moretti
Stories
WCS 019
6:06

Club 43
Don Moretti
Stories
WCS 019
5:56

9:00 – 10:00

Moments Notice
Cleveland High School Jazz Band / Coltrane
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
5:50

You Got Me
Allison Adams Tucker
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
4:09

Fallout
The Tiptons Sax Quartet / Lurie
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
4:07

Change of the Season
Mary Crowell
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
3:25

Armadillo
Goat / Sinbaldi
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
4:33

Tuesdays on the Ridge
Nate Birkey
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
6:06

The First Time
Arjun
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
6:13

Bill Baily
Mike Flaherity’s Dixieland Direct / Cannon
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
6:03

Dimanche
Piers Lawrence Quartet
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
5:08

Monkey on My Back
J.S. Trio / Joyce Simpson
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
4:37

Have Another Hot Dog
Hennessy Brothers
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
5:01

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR