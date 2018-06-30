Night Music: June 30, 2018

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

All My Tomorrows

Shawnn Monteiro / Van Heusen

One Special Night

WCS 022

5:49

The Nearness of You

Shawnn Monteiro / Carmichael

One Special Night

WCS 022

5:49

It’s Only a Paper Moon

Karen Angela Moore / Arlen

All The Wrong Things to Do

MP1002

2:52

The Song is You

Karen Angela Moore / Hammerstein

All The Wrong Things to Do

MP1002

2:49

Freeway

Ralph Moore

Images

LCD-1520-2

8:04

Enigma

Ralph Moore / Johnson

Images

LCD-1520-2

5:29

Parker’s Mood

James Moody / Parker

Moody’s Party

Telarc CD83382

8:00

Marian’s Room

Don Moretti

Stories

WCS 019

6:06

Club 43

Don Moretti

Stories

WCS 019

5:56

9:00 – 10:00

Moments Notice

Cleveland High School Jazz Band / Coltrane

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

5:50

You Got Me

Allison Adams Tucker

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

4:09

Fallout

The Tiptons Sax Quartet / Lurie

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

4:07

Change of the Season

Mary Crowell

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

3:25

Armadillo

Goat / Sinbaldi

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

4:33

Tuesdays on the Ridge

Nate Birkey

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

6:06

The First Time

Arjun

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

6:13

Bill Baily

Mike Flaherity’s Dixieland Direct / Cannon

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

6:03

Dimanche

Piers Lawrence Quartet

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

5:08

Monkey on My Back

J.S. Trio / Joyce Simpson

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

4:37

Have Another Hot Dog

Hennessy Brothers

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

5:01