Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 2, 2018

Gov. Walker asks to suspend Pebble environmental impact statement process

Gov. Bill Walker has asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to suspend the Environmental Impact Statement process for the proposed Pebble Mine.

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

Kodiak demonstrators rally to keep families together

Communities across the country demonstrated this past weekend against the Trump Administration’s immigration policies, including in Alaska. The protests stemmed from an original wave of outrage at the separation of children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Kayla DesRoches, KMXT – Kodiak

On immigration, Sen. Sullivan calls for more facilities, better processing

Sen. Dan Sullivan addressed the immigration issue in Fairbanks on Sunday. He emphasized that the federal government is not currently set up to properly manage a flood of immigrants seeking asylum.

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Hawkins out of Republican governors race

Scott Hawkins, one of the Republican candidates for governor, has withdrawn from the race.

The Associated Press

Missing in national park, 2 hikers feared dead

Two hikers missing in Wrangle St. Elias National Park are feared dead. That after searchers found signs of the couple late last week.

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Yakutat commercial sockeye fishing shutdown

Commercial sockeye fishing in Yakutat has been closed due to historic low returns, leaving set-netters in a bind until coho and chum season later in the summer. Unlike other salmon fisheries around the Southeast, biologists never saw this coming.

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

How can the Small Business Administration help Alaska?

Three U.S. Senators were in Anchorage Friday to discuss how the Small Business Administration can help Alaska companies.

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Governor taps Juneau city attorney for judge seat

Juneau’s municipal attorney was one of Gov. Bill Walker’s three appointments to the bench announced Monday. She wasn’t among her colleagues’ top choices.

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

Mount Marathon racers: Allison Barnwell

On the Fourth of July, Seward swells to thirty or forty thousand people, many there to watch Mount Marathon, a race that now attracts elite runners from across the world. For Allison Barnwell, it’s still her hometown race.

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Forecasters from Haines and the Yukon work together to build a weather station in the Haines Pass

A new weather station is being developed to collect data for Haines Pass. The Yukon Avalanche Association recently secured funding from the Yukon Government for the project. The association will partner with the Haines Avalanche Center to install the equipment by fall.

Henry Leasia, KHNS – Haines