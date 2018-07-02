Hawkins drops out of Republican primary for governor

One of the Republican candidates for governor in Alaska has withdrawn from the race.

Scott Hawkins announced Monday that he will not compete in the August 21st state primary. In a statement, Hawkins wrote that former Lieutenant Governor Mead Treadwell’s late entry into the race was a factor that “significantly diminished” his ability to win.

Hawkins said he was looking forward to a head-to-head matchup with former state Sen. Mike Dunleavy, saying they had offered different visions for the state while campaigning. But he says Treadwell’s entrance in the race “complicated this contrast.”

Treadwell joined the race last month. He and Dunleavy are the highest-profile remaining GOP candidates.

Hawkins says he will support the eventual GOP nominee.

Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, is seeking re-election. Democrat Mark Begich is also running.