Many crimes are fueled by drug and alcohol addictions. So what can prevent some criminal activity? Helping people receive treatment.

During Community in Unity: Recovery Behind Bars, inmates, staff, and other community members gathered inside Goose Creek Correctional Center near Wasilla to share stories about treatment, crime, and recovery. The public event was held on June 27, 2018. This recording was edited for clarity and length.

