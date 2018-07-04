Happy 25 to Alaska Botanical Garden

Have you visited the Alaska Botanical Garden off Campbell Airstrip Road? The garden occupies 110 acres between Far North Bicentennial Park and the Benny Benson School. According to its website, the garden features two hardy perennial gardens (Lile’s Garden and the Lower Perennial Garden), an Herb Garden, Anchorage Heritage Garden, Trailside Gardens, alpine Rock Garden, an entry shade garden, an Alaskan Kitchen Garden exhibit, a Wildflower Trail, Junior Master Gardener Plot, Research & Development site, Forest Health Trail and Lowenfels-Hoersting Family Nature Trail.

The garden celebrates 25 years this year. Its first gardens were planted and the garden officially opened on July 25, 1993.

Today’s show will update us on the garden’s history and mission. And it also gives us a great opportunity to hear from dedicated experts on how plant popularity and garden trends have changed over 25 years; from the challenges of living with wildlife to adjusting to changes in climate. Your questions and comments are always welcome, so join us!

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

Jeff Lowenfels, Alaska garden writer and book author

Alaska garden writer and book author Mike Monterusso, executive director, Alaska Botanical Garden

