Algo Nuevo July 01, 2018

By -

Here’s the Sunday, July 1st, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Samba Pa Ti

Santana

Best of Santana

Columbia

4:48

 

Ojo De Vidrio

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

3:28

 

Mentiras

Grupo B & B

Promo

Hacienda

3:41

 

La Cajera

Street People

Rejuvenation

Daja Vu

3:51

 

Azucar

August

Legacy

Sound Garden

5:06

 

Suavecito

August

Legacy

Sound Garden

6:55

 

Hace Un Ano

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

3:32

 

El Coco Rayado

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

5:02

 

Carino Nuevo

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

4:53

 

Los Hijos De Pantaleon

Sparx

En Vivo

Striking

3:47

 

Abrazame Y Besame

Sparx

En Vivo

Striking

4:01

 

Oldies Medley

Liberty Band

Platinum 90’s

TMR

8:56

 

Me Quede Llorando

Lydia Castillo

Promo

Unknown

3:39

 

Tres Veces

Nikki Lopez/Ruben Ramos

Pegue Un Grito

Revolution

3:21

 

Contigo Mi Vida

Los Bandoleros

Promo

Unknown

3:00

 

Antes Que Te vayas

Marcos orosco Y Rebelde

Pasion

OroMar

3:41

 

Ya Es Muy Tarde

Jess Lopez

Promo

Freddie

4:25

 

Me Voy

Tejano Highway 281

Promo

Tejano Powerhouse

3:45

 

Aguita De Melon

Tejano Highway 281

Promo

Tejano Powerhouse

4:02

 

Ranchera Jam

Lorenzo Antonio

Exitos

Striking

5:18

 

De Rodillas Te Pido

Lorenzo Antonio

Exitos

Striking

3:49

 

Pecadora

Ray Camacho Band

Pecadora

Cobalt Recording

3:00

 

Dos Pajarillos

Ray Camacho Band

Pecadora

Cobalt Recording

4:17

 

Te Llame

Ray Camacho Band

Pecadora

Cobalt Recording

4:18

 

Que Vengan Los Bomberos

Ernestine Romero

Para Ustedes

EWR

3:29

 

Un Ratito

Ernestine Romero/Stephanie Montiel

Para Ustedes

EWR

3:39

 

Cien Canciones

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas

342

 

Ritmo De Chunga

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas

4:29

 

I Remember

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

5:34

 

Body Talk

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

5:22

 

Copa Tras Copa

Rhythm Divine

Rhythm Divine

CL Produtions

3:02

 

Reach Out

Ray Camacho

Reach Out

PMG Audio

4:05

 

La Comeson

Rhythm Divine

Rhythm Divine

CL Produtions

2:50

 

Por Tal De Que Seas Feliz

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

3:23

 

Tell It Like It Is

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

5:00

 

Despacito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM

4:34

 

La Mira

Pete Dominguez Orchestra

Recuerdos

Goldust

3:21

 

Mazz Y Mazz Y Mazz Conjunto Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

11:47

