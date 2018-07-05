Algo Nuevo July 01, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, July 1st, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
————————————
Samba Pa Ti
Santana
Best of Santana
Columbia
4:48
Ojo De Vidrio
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
3:28
Mentiras
Grupo B & B
Promo
Hacienda
3:41
La Cajera
Street People
Rejuvenation
Daja Vu
3:51
Azucar
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
5:06
Suavecito
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
6:55
Hace Un Ano
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
3:32
El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
5:02
Carino Nuevo
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
4:53
Los Hijos De Pantaleon
Sparx
En Vivo
Striking
3:47
Abrazame Y Besame
Sparx
En Vivo
Striking
4:01
Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
Platinum 90’s
TMR
8:56
Me Quede Llorando
Lydia Castillo
Promo
Unknown
3:39
Tres Veces
Nikki Lopez/Ruben Ramos
Pegue Un Grito
Revolution
3:21
Contigo Mi Vida
Los Bandoleros
Promo
Unknown
3:00
Antes Que Te vayas
Marcos orosco Y Rebelde
Pasion
OroMar
3:41
Ya Es Muy Tarde
Jess Lopez
Promo
Freddie
4:25
Me Voy
Tejano Highway 281
Promo
Tejano Powerhouse
3:45
Aguita De Melon
Tejano Highway 281
Promo
Tejano Powerhouse
4:02
Ranchera Jam
Lorenzo Antonio
Exitos
Striking
5:18
De Rodillas Te Pido
Lorenzo Antonio
Exitos
Striking
3:49
Pecadora
Ray Camacho Band
Pecadora
Cobalt Recording
3:00
Dos Pajarillos
Ray Camacho Band
Pecadora
Cobalt Recording
4:17
Te Llame
Ray Camacho Band
Pecadora
Cobalt Recording
4:18
Que Vengan Los Bomberos
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
3:29
Un Ratito
Ernestine Romero/Stephanie Montiel
Para Ustedes
EWR
3:39
Cien Canciones
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas
342
Ritmo De Chunga
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas
4:29
I Remember
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
5:34
Body Talk
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
5:22
Copa Tras Copa
Rhythm Divine
Rhythm Divine
CL Produtions
3:02
Reach Out
Ray Camacho
Reach Out
PMG Audio
4:05
La Comeson
Rhythm Divine
Rhythm Divine
CL Produtions
2:50
Por Tal De Que Seas Feliz
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
3:23
Tell It Like It Is
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
5:00
Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
4:34
La Mira
Pete Dominguez Orchestra
Recuerdos
Goldust
3:21
Mazz Y Mazz Y Mazz Conjunto Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
11:47