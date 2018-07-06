Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 6, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Domestic violence suspect killed in state trooper shooting

Associated Press

A Copper Center man died after he was shot by at least one Alaska State Trooper.

Missing man’s body found in Anchorage mudflats

Associated Press

Anchorage police say the body of a 27-year-old man missing since January has been found in mudflats near a local park.

Fresh doubt for Alaska tribes seeking land-in-trust

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

A new solicitor’s opinion throws doubt on whether Alaska tribes can gain “Indian Country”-type jurisdiction by putting land in trust with the feds.

Top four gubernatorial candidates voice support for Donlin mine

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

Walker, who is running for re-election as an independent, and three other top gubernatorial candidates have pledged support for the Donlin mine, which would be the one of the biggest gold mines in the world.

An uncertain future for immigrants pushed out of military

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Service members who joined under a program designed to recruit more medical and language professionals from immigrant backgrounds are now being kicked out, according to the program’s architect.

‘There really isn’t anything held back’ — A whaling festival in Nuiqsut

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

In fall, Nuiqsut’s whaling crews travel roughly 80 miles by boat to the village’s camp at Cross Island, north of Prudhoe Bay. From there, last year, Nuiqsut’s crews harvested four bowhead whales. The Ipalook crew took one of them.

AK: Family food truck spices up Kodiak food scene with Salvadorian, Mexican fare



Daysha Eaton, KMXT – Kodiak

A food truck in Kodiak is creating quite a stir, serving up the national food of El Salvador, along with some other dishes.

49 Voices: Lewis Pagel of Kotzebue

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Lewis Pagel in Kotzebue. Pagel is a chiropractor who also serves on the local city council.