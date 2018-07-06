Salmon science

Rivers and streams across the state are closed to king salmon fishing, and sockeye returns are shockingly low in parts of Southeast Alaska. Meanwhile, commercial fishermen in parts of Bristol Bay are netting millions of sockeye. What’s happening to salmon stocks around the state? Hear from salmon scientists and fishery managers about what’s affecting this year’s runs on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:

Ed Jones – Chinook Salmon Scientist, Alaska Dept. of Fish and Game

– Director of Division of Commercial Fisheries, Alaska Dept. of Fish and Game Jim Murphy – Research Fisheries Biologist, Alaska Fisheries Science Center

