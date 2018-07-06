Traveling Music 7-8-18

Traveling Music
Date: 7-8-18
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Rock, Paper, Scissors
Katzenjammer / Robert Ellis Orral
A Kiss Before You Go
Propeller Recordings
3:35
The Captain (violin instrumental)
Hanneke Cassel / Hanneke Cassel
Dot the Dragon’s Eyes
Cassel Records
4:36
Lady Marlene
Katzenjammer / Solveig Heilo
A Kiss Before You Go
Propeller Recordings
4:37
The Farthest Wave
Cathie Ryan / lyrics Cathie Ryan, music by Cathie Ryan and Karine Polwart
The Farthest Wave
Shanachie
3:48
Curvaceous Needs
Katzenjammer / lyrics Marianne Sveen, Odd Nordstaga
Rockland
Propellor Recordings
3:26
Follow The Heron
Cathie Ryan / Karine Polwart
The Farthest Wave
Shanachie
3:28
Lady Grey
Katzenjammer / Marianne Sveen
Rockland
Propellor Recordings
3:18
The Important Thing Is / Tidga (violin instrumentals)
Hanneke Cassel / Mike Block, Hanneke Cassel
Dot the Dragon’s Eyes
Cassel Records
4:00
I’m A Beauty
Cathie Ryan / Laura Smith
Through Wind and Rain
Mo Leanbh Records
3:08
Driving After You
Katzenjammer / Marianne Sveen
Rockland
Propellor Recordings
3:54
I Will Dance (When I Walk Away)
Katzenjammer /
A Kiss Before You Go
Propeller Recordings
3:57
Be Like The Sea
Cathie Ryan / Cathie Ryan
The Farthest Wave
Shanachie
4:04
Dot The Dragon’s Eyes (violin instrumental)
Hanneke Cassel / Hanneke Cassel
Dot the Dragon’s Eyes
Cassel Records
3:49
What’s Closest to the Heart?
Cathie Ryan / lyrics Cathie Ryan, music John Doyle
The Farthest Wave
Shanachie
3:25