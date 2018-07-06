Traveling Music 7-8-18

Traveling Music

Date: 7-8-18

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Rock, Paper, Scissors

Katzenjammer / Robert Ellis Orral

A Kiss Before You Go

Propeller Recordings

3:35

The Captain (violin instrumental)

Hanneke Cassel / Hanneke Cassel

Dot the Dragon’s Eyes

Cassel Records

4:36

Lady Marlene

Katzenjammer / Solveig Heilo

A Kiss Before You Go

Propeller Recordings

4:37

The Farthest Wave

Cathie Ryan / lyrics Cathie Ryan, music by Cathie Ryan and Karine Polwart

The Farthest Wave

Shanachie

3:48

Curvaceous Needs

Katzenjammer / lyrics Marianne Sveen, Odd Nordstaga

Rockland

Propellor Recordings

3:26

Follow The Heron

Cathie Ryan / Karine Polwart

The Farthest Wave

Shanachie

3:28

Lady Grey

Katzenjammer / Marianne Sveen

Rockland

Propellor Recordings

3:18

The Important Thing Is / Tidga (violin instrumentals)

Hanneke Cassel / Mike Block, Hanneke Cassel

Dot the Dragon’s Eyes

Cassel Records

4:00

I’m A Beauty

Cathie Ryan / Laura Smith

Through Wind and Rain

Mo Leanbh Records

3:08

Driving After You

Katzenjammer / Marianne Sveen

Rockland

Propellor Recordings

3:54

I Will Dance (When I Walk Away)

Katzenjammer /

A Kiss Before You Go

Propeller Recordings

3:57

Be Like The Sea

Cathie Ryan / Cathie Ryan

The Farthest Wave

Shanachie

4:04

Dot The Dragon’s Eyes (violin instrumental)

Hanneke Cassel / Hanneke Cassel

Dot the Dragon’s Eyes

Cassel Records

3:49

What’s Closest to the Heart?

Cathie Ryan / lyrics Cathie Ryan, music John Doyle

The Farthest Wave

Shanachie

3:25