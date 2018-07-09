Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 9, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

GCI customers lose service statewide

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

A power source failure in Anchorage this morning caused service issues for GCI customers across the state.

Some Alaska Native corporations have ties to ICE detention centers

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Some of the outrage over the separation of families at the southern border has spilled over to the government contractors who work in migrant detention. And several of those contractors are Alaska Native corporations.

Trooper identified in fatal Copper Center shooting

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

An Alaska State Trooper who fatally shot a Copper Center man Friday, has been identified as a six-year veteran of the force.

Kuskokwim River opens 24/7 to subsistence gillnet fishing

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in consultation with the Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission, lifted its federal restrictions Friday, July 6, beginning at 3 p.m.

Calista shareholders maintain balance of power at tense annual meeting

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

The ongoing power struggle within Calista’s upper leadership reached a stalemate on Friday night. After hours of public comment at a particularly tense annual meeting, shareholders opted to maintain the Calista Regional Native Corporation’s current balance of power.

Alaska Aerospace Corporation launches subsidiary with focus on satellites

Daysha Eaton, KMXT – Kodiak

The Alaska Aerospace Corporation launched a subsidiary, Aurora Launch Services, which will focus on providing support for customers to launch vehicles with smaller satellite payloads into orbit.

Melted ice cream and uneaten crab: misery aboard the ferry LeConte

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

A power failure aboard the LeConte kept the doors from opening and passengers couldn’t disembark in Angoon. During that time, they were fed the galley’s melting ice cream, a fatal dog fight ensued and a seafood dinner donated by a local lodge ended up uneaten in the ship’s freezer.

Judge OKs city’s $275,000 payout to Juneau family

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

The settlement goes to the family of a fourth-grader partially blinded by a soccer ball in PE class. It’s by far the largest cash payout by the City and Borough of Juneau in recent years.

Denali climbing season ends, with zero fatalities

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

According to the National Park Service, there are no more mountaineering or ranger teams on North America’s tallest peak.

Ukrainian seafood buyers want to connect with Unalaska’s fisheries

Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska

International seafood buyers are scheduled to visit Unalaska this month, but they don’t hail from a massive importer like China or Japan.

Are great white sharks sinking their teeth into Bering Sea seals?

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

In the past three years or so, Brandon Ahmasuk says something strange has been opening its jaws to marine mammals in the Bering Sea.