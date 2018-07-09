Algo Nuevo July 08, 2018

By -

Here’s the Sunday, July 8th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Europa

Sanata

The Best of Santana

Columbia

5:08

 

Te Voy Olvidar

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

4:16

 

Yo Soy Tuyo

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

3:09

 

Quiero Verte Disfrutar

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

4:27

 

Tonto Enamorado

Krucez

We Are the Krucez Band

Alta Vista

3:41

 

Cumbia Medley

Krucez

We Are the Krucez Band

Alta Vista

7:28

 

Sonaron Cuatro Balazos

Avizo

City of Horns

Powerhouse

3:46

 

Revolutionized Medley

Ruben Ramos & The Mexican Revolution

El Idolo De Tejas

Revolution

11:05

 

Mi Cafetal

The Royal Jesters

Exitos

Hacienda

2:39

 

Morena La Causa Fuiste

The Royal Jesters

Exitos

Hacienda

3:00

 

Un Ratito

Latin Image

Promo

Unknown

3:12

 

Café En El Balcon

Sparx

En Vivo

Striking

3:09

 

El De Los Ojos Negros

Sparx

En Vivo

Striking

3:45

 

Dos Pajaritos

Ray Camacho

Pecadora

Cobalt Recording Studio

4:16

 

Los laurels/La Traicionera

Ray Camacho

Mama Abuela

Cobalt Recording Studio

6:56

 

Pacito Tun Tun

Ray Camacho

Mama Abuela

Cobalt Recording Studio

3:39

 

Quiero Amanecer

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

3:42

 

Quiero Que Sepas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

3:34

 

Para Ustedes

Ernestina Romero

Para Ustedes

EWR

3:38

 

Quiero Volverte Loco

Ernestina Romero

Para Ustedes

EWR

3:41

 

Esa Mujer

Pedro Fernandez

No Que No

Capitol

3:35

 

Sunliner Tribute

Latin Express/Sunny Ozuna

Cruizin Chicano Blvd.

Brown Line

5:03

 

Cumbia Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

18:28

 

Gonna Take a Miracle

Stephani Montiel

Pride of Passion

On the Edge

5:25

 

Gypsy Woman

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

7:07

 

Soap De Caracol

Juntos Unidos

Promo

Soto Music

4:51

 

Corrido De Samuel Morales

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

4:25

 

Sentimiento

Selena

The Early Years

EMI Latin

3:15

 

La Catalina

August

Legacy

Sound Garden

4:21

 

Asi Bailando

Mazz

Deep in the Heart of Tejano

Freddie

3:41

 

Mikey’s Polkas

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

5:34

 

Valseadas Mix

Ramon Ayala

Club Mix

Freddie

11:47

SHARE
Previous article‘There really isn’t anything held back’ — A whaling festival in Nuiqsut
Next articleLarsen Bay manages summer recycling needs
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, Addressing Alaskans, as well as a few other programs. He also maintains the web posts for those shows and many others on alaskapublic.org. You can sometimes hear him filling in for Morning Edition or find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR