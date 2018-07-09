Algo Nuevo July 08, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, July 8th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
————————————
Europa
Sanata
The Best of Santana
Columbia
5:08
Te Voy Olvidar
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
4:16
Yo Soy Tuyo
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
3:09
Quiero Verte Disfrutar
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
4:27
Tonto Enamorado
Krucez
We Are the Krucez Band
Alta Vista
3:41
Cumbia Medley
Krucez
We Are the Krucez Band
Alta Vista
7:28
Sonaron Cuatro Balazos
Avizo
City of Horns
Powerhouse
3:46
Revolutionized Medley
Ruben Ramos & The Mexican Revolution
El Idolo De Tejas
Revolution
11:05
Mi Cafetal
The Royal Jesters
Exitos
Hacienda
2:39
Morena La Causa Fuiste
The Royal Jesters
Exitos
Hacienda
3:00
Un Ratito
Latin Image
Promo
Unknown
3:12
Café En El Balcon
Sparx
En Vivo
Striking
3:09
El De Los Ojos Negros
Sparx
En Vivo
Striking
3:45
Dos Pajaritos
Ray Camacho
Pecadora
Cobalt Recording Studio
4:16
Los laurels/La Traicionera
Ray Camacho
Mama Abuela
Cobalt Recording Studio
6:56
Pacito Tun Tun
Ray Camacho
Mama Abuela
Cobalt Recording Studio
3:39
Quiero Amanecer
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
3:42
Quiero Que Sepas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
3:34
Para Ustedes
Ernestina Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
3:38
Quiero Volverte Loco
Ernestina Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
3:41
Esa Mujer
Pedro Fernandez
No Que No
Capitol
3:35
Sunliner Tribute
Latin Express/Sunny Ozuna
Cruizin Chicano Blvd.
Brown Line
5:03
Cumbia Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
18:28
Gonna Take a Miracle
Stephani Montiel
Pride of Passion
On the Edge
5:25
Gypsy Woman
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
7:07
Soap De Caracol
Juntos Unidos
Promo
Soto Music
4:51
Corrido De Samuel Morales
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
4:25
Sentimiento
Selena
The Early Years
EMI Latin
3:15
La Catalina
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
4:21
Asi Bailando
Mazz
Deep in the Heart of Tejano
Freddie
3:41
Mikey’s Polkas
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
5:34
Valseadas Mix
Ramon Ayala
Club Mix
Freddie
11:47