Plane crashes on Prince of Wales Island with 11 on board

An airplane with 11 people on board has crashed on Mount Jumbo on Prince of Wales Island. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, all 11 have reportedly survived.

Petty Officer Charly Hengen said the plane crashed about 2,000 feet up the mountain.

“Sector Juneau watchstanders have directed the launch of Air Station Sitka Jayhawk helicopter crews,” Hengen said. “There are two of them on scene and they’re searching right now for the aircraft. The visibility is kind of low. I was told it was a quarter mile right now, so it’s making the search difficult.”

The pilot was able to activate the airplane’s emergency locator. Hengen said with that assistance, they hope to locate the craft and survivors soon. She says the pilot called in the accident.

“He did say that there have been some injuries but everyone was accounted for,” Hengen said. “So, hopefully we can find that aircraft very soon and be able to go from there and get those people off of Mount Jumbo.”

Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad crews are on standby, ready to help bring survivors down. Chris John of KVRS said they have helicopters and people near the site. He confirmed that visibility was slowing down rescue efforts.

Hengen didn’t have information about the pilot or the aircraft.

We will update this report when more details are available.