Traveling Music 7-15-18

Traveling Music
Date: 7-15-18
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Boundless Love
John Prine / John Prine, Dan Auerbach, Pat McLaughlin
The Tree of Forgiveness
OhBoy Records
3:35
Bird Song
Bert Jansch / Bert Jansch
Rosemary Lane
BMG
2:56
Walk the Road
Cathy Ryan / Kate Rusby
Through Wind and Rain
Mo Leanbh Records
4:05
Katrina McCoy’s Jig / Sierra Fiddle Circle’s Compliments to the Girls of Mudzini Kwetu (violin instrumentals)
Hanneke Cassel / Hanneke Cassel
Dot the Dragon’s Eyes
Cassel Records
3:55
Crazy Bone (Egg and Daughter Nite, Lincoln Nebraska, 1967)
John Prine / John Prine, Pat McLaughlin
The Tree of Forgiveness
OhBoy Records
4:05
Go From My Window
Cathy Ryan / Traditional
Through Wind and Rain
Mo Leanbh Records
3:55
Reynardine
Bert Jansch / Traditional
Rosemary Lane
BMG
5:25
Diane’s Waltz (violin instrumental)
Hanneke Cassel / Hanneke Cassel
Dot the Dragon’s Eyes
Cassel Records
4:17
Summer’s End
John Prine / John Prine, Pat McLaughlin
The Tree of Forgiveness
OhBoy Records
3:28
What Will You Do?
Cathie Ryan / lyrics Samuel Lover, music traditional
I Have Met My Love Today
John Prine / John Prine, Roger Cook
The Tree of Forgiveness
OhBoy Records
1:50
Lissa and Corey / The Sunrise (violin instrumental)
Hanneke Cassel / Hanneke Cassel
Dot the Dragon’s Eyes
Cassel Records
5:24
Knockin’ On Your Screen Door
John Prine / John Prine, Pat McLaughlin
The Tree of Forgiveness
OhBoy Records
2:19
God Only Knows
John Prine / John Prine, Phil Spector
The Tree of Forgiveness
OhBoy Records
3:25