Traveling Music 7-15-18

Traveling Music

Date: 7-15-18

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Boundless Love

John Prine / John Prine, Dan Auerbach, Pat McLaughlin

The Tree of Forgiveness

OhBoy Records

3:35

Bird Song

Bert Jansch / Bert Jansch

Rosemary Lane

BMG

2:56

Walk the Road

Cathy Ryan / Kate Rusby

Through Wind and Rain

Mo Leanbh Records

4:05

Katrina McCoy’s Jig / Sierra Fiddle Circle’s Compliments to the Girls of Mudzini Kwetu (violin instrumentals)

Hanneke Cassel / Hanneke Cassel

Dot the Dragon’s Eyes

Cassel Records

3:55

Crazy Bone (Egg and Daughter Nite, Lincoln Nebraska, 1967)

John Prine / John Prine, Pat McLaughlin

The Tree of Forgiveness

OhBoy Records

4:05

Go From My Window

Cathy Ryan / Traditional

Through Wind and Rain

Mo Leanbh Records

3:55

Reynardine

Bert Jansch / Traditional

Rosemary Lane

BMG

5:25

Diane’s Waltz (violin instrumental)

Hanneke Cassel / Hanneke Cassel

Dot the Dragon’s Eyes

Cassel Records

4:17

Summer’s End

John Prine / John Prine, Pat McLaughlin

The Tree of Forgiveness

OhBoy Records

3:28

What Will You Do?

Cathie Ryan / lyrics Samuel Lover, music traditional

I Have Met My Love Today

John Prine / John Prine, Roger Cook

The Tree of Forgiveness

OhBoy Records

1:50

Lissa and Corey / The Sunrise (violin instrumental)

Hanneke Cassel / Hanneke Cassel

Dot the Dragon’s Eyes

Cassel Records

5:24

Knockin’ On Your Screen Door

John Prine / John Prine, Pat McLaughlin

The Tree of Forgiveness

OhBoy Records

2:19

God Only Knows

John Prine / John Prine, Phil Spector

The Tree of Forgiveness

OhBoy Records

3:25