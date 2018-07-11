Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Alaskan skier Kikkan Randall reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alaskan skier and Olympic gold medalist Kikkan Randall has breast cancer. Randall made the announcement on Instagram Wednesday morning.

Fisheries: Why Young wants changes to beloved law

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Rep. Don Young claims pride of authorship in the Magnuson Stevens Act, but he’s penned a few revisions. The U.S. House just passed them. Critics say he shouldn’t mess with a masterpiece.

Trump’s tariffs on China could shake up Alaska seafood industry

Daysha Eaton, KMXT – Kodiak

On Tuesday, the Trump administration proposed 200 billion dollars in new tariffs on China, upsetting markets worldwide.

Calista shareholder meeting rocked with contentious tone over several lawsuits

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

The Calista Regional Corporation, representing shareholders in Bethal and the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta is embroiled in not one, but two ongoing lawsuits, one of which is a sexual harrassment case. The corporation’s annual meeting last Friday was far more contentious than usual. Though shareholders voted to maintain the current leadership structure, they also had angry, pointed questions for CEO Andrew Guy.

Hatchery debate wages on as research continues

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

A conflict is intensifying over hatcheries in Prince William Sound.

Unalaskans express overwhelming support for ban on plastic bags

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

As it stands, the proposed ordinance would put the burden on retailers. Starting Jan. 1, businesses would receive $100 fines for providing customers with a disposable shopping bag.

Beavers are moving into the Arctic — you can see it from space

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

“If they were moving out of the Arctic, then you’d see a lot of ponds draining… But that’s not what we saw, we saw a lot of new ponds forming.”