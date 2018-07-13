Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 13, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Chinese delegation visits Kodiak as Trump administration issues new proposed tariffs

Daysha Eaton, KHNS – Haines

A delegation from China visited Kodiak Island with the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, touring fish processing plants in Kodiak and Larsen Bay.

Trump administration puts brakes on Indian Country in Alaska

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

Alaska tribes’ are in legal limbo after the Interior Department said it was suspending accepting lands into federal trust pending a fresh legal review,. Many tribes in Alaska have long sought trust status for land that exempts it from state and local jurisdictions.

Fairbanks Four suit alleges misconduct, questions settlement agreement

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A judge will decide whether a federal civil rights suit filed against the city of Fairbanks can proceed. The four Native men, known as the Fairbanks Four, say racially motivated police misconduct led to their wrongful convictions in a 1997 murder.

With grocery supplies dwindling on remote Alaska island, the government opened seal harvest early

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Federal managers recently agreed to a special, early opening of the fur seal harvest on a Bering Sea island. The decision came after a request by the tribal government on St. George. Tribal leaders said they needed the meat because the island’s store was running out of food.

First marijuana dispensary in Haines opens

Henry Leasia, KHNS – Haines

Marijuana can now be purchased legally in Haines. Winter Greens, the borough’s first recreational marijuana dispensary, opened its doors to the public Tuesday afternoon.

AK: Spruce tip fever brings economic boost to Southeast

Annie Bartholomew, KTOO – Juneau

Each spring in southeast Alaska the sitka spruce tip harvest happens suddenly and only lasts about a week. With the flavors growing popularity and short harvest season, Alaska businesses have to come rely on a small town commercial operation to meet the growing demand.

49 Voices: Noatak Post of Juneau

Jacob Steinberg, KTOO – Juneau

This week we’re hearing from Noatak Post in Juneau. During the summers, Post can be found playing the violin for tourists visiting the state’s capital as they disembark from cruise ships.