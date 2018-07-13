Inclusive playgrounds and museum summer activities

On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll meet an 11 year old girl and her mother who made a huge change in our city. When Anna Boltz was a toddler, her mother Leah realized that the city’s playgrounds, although meeting the law, were not truly accessible to a child like her who uses a wheelchair. Nine years later, Anchorage has a dozen inclusive playgrounds, with facilities that invite and engage people of every ability. We’ll also hear about summer activities being hosted by the Anchorage Museum and about training to race in the Boston Marathon in a wheelchair.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth



SEGMENTS:

Segment 1: “Inclusive playgrounds in Anchorage”. Leah Boltz and Anna Boltz (age 11), playground activists; Beth Nordlund, executive director, Anchorage Parks Foundation.

“Inclusive playgrounds in Anchorage”. Leah Boltz and Anna Boltz (age 11), playground activists; Beth Nordlund, executive director, Anchorage Parks Foundation. Segment 2: “Training for the Boston Marathon”. Ira Edward, from a Trail Tales event.

“Training for the Boston Marathon”. Ira Edward, from a Trail Tales event. Segment 3: “Outdoor activities planned by the museum”. Adam Baldwin, Director of Community Partnerships and Outreach, Anchorage Museum.

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, July 19th, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, July 19th, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via: