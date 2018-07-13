Sharks in Alaska waters

Sharks. Alaska’s waters are full of them. But they aren’t just predators to be featured in horror films. Sleeper sharks, spiny dogfish and flat sharks like skates play key roles in the state’s marine ecosystem keeping it healthy for all species.

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:

Cindy Tribuzio – Alaska Fisheries Science Center

Alaska Fisheries Science Center Markus Horning – Alaska Sealife Center

Alaska Sealife Center Olav Ormseth – Alaska Fisheries Science Center

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.