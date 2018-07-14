Night Music: July 14, 2018

By -

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Vermouth Rondo
Moro
Pieces of Anda
Café CD 739
3:46

Pieces of Anda
Moro
Pieces of Anda
Café CD 739
2:43

Endless Waves
Steve Morse
(Unkown)
MCA
3:46

Country Colors
Steve Morse
(Unkown)
MCA
3:46

Guadeloupe
Paulo Moura
Rio Nocturne
Messidor 15016-2
4:00

Rio Nocturne
Paulo Moura
Rio Nocturne
Messidor 15016-2
3:07

Take Five
Joe Morello / Desmond
Morello Standard Time
Dmp CD-506
6:39

Bye Bye Blackbird
Joe Morello / Henderson
Morello Standard Time
Dmp CD-506
5:12

All the Things You Are
Frank Morgan / Hammerstein II
Love Lost & Found
Telarc CD-83374
5:10

Don’t Blame Me
Frank Morgan / Fields
Love Lost & Found
Telarc CD-83374
6:28

In the Still of the Night
Lenny Morgan / Porter
Pacific Standard
CCD-14084-2
6:11

It’s You or No One
Lenny Morgan / Cahn
Pacific Standard
CCD-14084-2
3:07

9:00 – 10:00

Have Another Hot Dog
Hennessy Brothers
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
5:01

‘Round Midnight
Leslie Lewis
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
5:51

Tucksy’s Theme
Tucksy / McCarthy
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
3:19

Veloce
John Gould
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
6:01

Royalty Free
Tiedye Black / Keith
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
3:17

New Love
Allegra Levy & Elden Kelly
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
3:28

Don’t Know Why
The Dan Mac Quartet with Katie Strock
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
4:42

The Soho Strut
William Ash
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
4:22

In My Life
Gillian Harwin
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
3:28

Avenue Blues
Roderick Cotton
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
4:52

Walking Through the Storm
Inclusive Rhythm Foundation / Muriel Moreno
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8
Oasis Manufacturing
3:07

Softly as in a Morning Sunrise
Karen Emerson / Romberg
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8
Oasis Manufacturing
5:03

