Night Music: July 14, 2018

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

8:00 – 9:00

Vermouth Rondo

Moro

Pieces of Anda

Café CD 739

3:46

Pieces of Anda

Moro

Pieces of Anda

Café CD 739

2:43

Endless Waves

Steve Morse

(Unkown)

MCA

3:46

Country Colors

Steve Morse

(Unkown)

MCA

3:46

Guadeloupe

Paulo Moura

Rio Nocturne

Messidor 15016-2

4:00

Rio Nocturne

Paulo Moura

Rio Nocturne

Messidor 15016-2

3:07

Take Five

Joe Morello / Desmond

Morello Standard Time

Dmp CD-506

6:39

Bye Bye Blackbird

Joe Morello / Henderson

Morello Standard Time

Dmp CD-506

5:12

All the Things You Are

Frank Morgan / Hammerstein II

Love Lost & Found

Telarc CD-83374

5:10

Don’t Blame Me

Frank Morgan / Fields

Love Lost & Found

Telarc CD-83374

6:28

In the Still of the Night

Lenny Morgan / Porter

Pacific Standard

CCD-14084-2

6:11

It’s You or No One

Lenny Morgan / Cahn

Pacific Standard

CCD-14084-2

3:07

9:00 – 10:00

Have Another Hot Dog

Hennessy Brothers

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

5:01

‘Round Midnight

Leslie Lewis

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

5:51

Tucksy’s Theme

Tucksy / McCarthy

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

3:19

Veloce

John Gould

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

6:01

Royalty Free

Tiedye Black / Keith

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

3:17

New Love

Allegra Levy & Elden Kelly

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

3:28

Don’t Know Why

The Dan Mac Quartet with Katie Strock

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

4:42

The Soho Strut

William Ash

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

4:22

In My Life

Gillian Harwin

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

3:28

Avenue Blues

Roderick Cotton

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

4:52

Walking Through the Storm

Inclusive Rhythm Foundation / Muriel Moreno

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

3:07

Softly as in a Morning Sunrise

Karen Emerson / Romberg

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

5:03