Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 16, 2018

Alaska senators fault Trump for going easy on Putin

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Sens. Murkowski and Sullivan take issue with President Trump’s Putin-friendly remarks in Helsinki Monday.

Alaska’s LNG project looking for private contractor to help with federal permitting

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission sent a letter to the state, requesting that it pay for a third-party contractor to help with federal review of the project.

Inupiaq woman criticizes use of her image in Dunleavy ad, campaign deletes footage

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

A Fairbanks woman objected to video of her being included in a campaign advertisement without her consent. Republican candidate for governor Mike Dunleavy’s campaign removed the footage soon after it became aware of her concern.

NTSB: The F/V Destination sank after accumulating ice in heavy freezing spray

Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska

A crab boat that sank in the Bering Sea last winter likely capsized after the vessel became coated in hundreds of thousands of pounds of ice.

Iditarod adds four new board members amid criticism

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Iditarod has expanded its governing body. On Monday, the organization announced it has added four new members to its board.

Alaska National Guard turns over rural armories for public use

Gabe Colombo, KNOM – Nome

The Alaska Army National Guard is handing over ownership of over 60 armories in rural communities, mostly to municipalities.

Commercial company conducts rocket exercise at Kodiak launch facility

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

A commercial company that aims to launch small payloads into the earth’s orbit is conducting tests for a future launch from Alaska Aerospace Corporation’s facility at Narrow Cape.

State’s only coal mine celebrates 75th anniversary

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Usibelli Coal Mine is celebrating its 75th anniversary. The operation in Healy started by Emil Usibelli in 1943, and run by his son, and now grandson, is Alaska’s only operating coal mine.

When traditional banking isn’t an option, try this out instead

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Let’s say you want to start a business or buy a house. You’ll probably need a loan from a bank. That means you need a good credit history or collateral – something to prove that you’ll pay it back. But if that’s not an option… then what?

Looking to fill niche and begin enterprise, Anchorage teen opens streetwear store

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

For Alaskans trying to purchase the latest Air Jordans, or the styles they see in a Drake music video, there really aren’t a lot of options. A young Anchorage entrepreneur is looking to change that.