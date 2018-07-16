Algo Nuevo July 15, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, July 15th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
5:08
Caminito De Rieles
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to the Jam
Maracas Music
4:48
La Suegra Chiflada/Baila Con El Viejo
La Fuerza Band
Get Down to the Jam
Maracas Music
5:06
Mariachi Mix
Elida ReynaY Avante
Club Mix
Freddie
13:51
Hablando Claro
Darren Lee
A Los Grandes
DMC
3:21
Albur De Amor
Darren Lee
A Los Grandes
DMC
3:44
Jimmy Edward Medlay
Jay Perez/Jimmy Edward
All the Way, Live
Tejas
4:28
Que Metida De Pata
Jay Perez/
All the Way, Live
Tejas
7:32
Happy Birthday/Mananitas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
2:48
Las Mananitas
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
3:06
Las Morenitas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
4:02
Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
6:09
Quiero Volverte Loco
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
3:39
Que Vengan Los Bomberos
Ernestine Romero
Para Ustedes
EWR
3:29
Usted
Latin Breed
Retro
Tejas
4:00
Manana Que Me Vaya
Latin Breed
Retro
Tejas
5:19
Rum N Coke
Ray Camacho
Mama Abuela
Cobalt
4:24
La Bamba
Ray Camacho
El Bombero Sordo
Cobalt
4:31
Quedo Pendiente Una Boda
Ray Camacho
El Bombero Sordo
Cobalt
4:31
Rosas Para Una Rosa
Str8 Shot
El Primero
Str8 Studio
3:50
Wagon Wheel
Str8 Shot
El Primero
Str8 Studio
4:44
Suavecito
Malo
Greatest Hits
Thump
6:52
El Silencio De La Noche
Nightlife
Back to Basics
Eskandalo
4:32
LJ Golden Oldies Mix
Little Joe Y La Familia
Exitos
Goldeneagle
11:45
La Del Mono Colorado
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
4:21
Luna
Ana Gabriel
Historia De Una Reina
Sony
4:32
El Dia De San Juan
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
3:29
Gabino Barrera
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
3:23
Si Quieres Verme Llorar
Chelsea Chavez
Sincermente
Randall Records
3:28
Negra Tomasa
August
V Generations
Sound Gardden
5:00
Mercy Mercy Me
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
4:03
Poquito A Poco
The Dwayne Ortega Band
Hoja Suelta
ATM Studio
3:13
El Mudo
Pete Dominguez Orchestra
Recuerdos
Goldust
2:28
Mazz Y Mazz Conjunto Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
11:48