Algo Nuevo July 15, 2018

By -

Here’s the Sunday, July 15th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Europa

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

5:08

 

Caminito De Rieles

La Fuerza Band

Get Down to the Jam

Maracas Music

4:48

 

La Suegra Chiflada/Baila Con El Viejo

La Fuerza Band

Get Down to the Jam

Maracas Music

5:06

 

Mariachi Mix

Elida ReynaY Avante

Club Mix

Freddie

13:51

 

Hablando Claro

Darren Lee

A Los Grandes

DMC

3:21

 

Albur De Amor

Darren Lee

A Los Grandes

DMC

3:44

 

Jimmy Edward Medlay

Jay Perez/Jimmy Edward

All the Way, Live

Tejas

4:28

 

Que Metida De Pata

Jay Perez/

All the Way, Live

Tejas

7:32

 

Happy Birthday/Mananitas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

2:48

 

Las Mananitas

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

3:06

 

Las Morenitas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

4:02

 

Oldies Medley

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

6:09

 

Quiero Volverte Loco

Ernestine Romero

Para Ustedes

EWR

3:39

 

Que Vengan Los Bomberos

Ernestine Romero

Para Ustedes

EWR

3:29

 

Usted

Latin Breed

Retro

Tejas

4:00

 

Manana Que Me Vaya

Latin Breed

Retro

Tejas

5:19

 

Rum N Coke

Ray Camacho

Mama Abuela

Cobalt

4:24

 

La Bamba

Ray Camacho

El Bombero Sordo

Cobalt

4:31

 

Quedo Pendiente Una Boda

Ray Camacho

El Bombero Sordo

Cobalt

4:31

 

Rosas Para Una Rosa

Str8 Shot

El Primero

Str8 Studio

3:50

 

Wagon Wheel

Str8 Shot

El Primero

Str8 Studio

4:44

 

Suavecito

Malo

Greatest Hits

Thump

6:52

 

El Silencio De La Noche

Nightlife

Back to Basics

Eskandalo

4:32

 

LJ Golden Oldies Mix

Little Joe Y La Familia

Exitos

Goldeneagle

11:45

 

La Del Mono Colorado

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

4:21

 

Luna

Ana Gabriel

Historia De Una Reina

Sony

4:32

 

El Dia De San Juan

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

3:29

 

Gabino Barrera

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

3:23

 

Si Quieres Verme Llorar

Chelsea Chavez

Sincermente

Randall Records

3:28

 

Negra Tomasa

August

V Generations

Sound Gardden

5:00

 

Mercy Mercy Me

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

4:03

 

Poquito A Poco

The Dwayne Ortega Band

Hoja Suelta

ATM Studio

3:13

 

El Mudo

Pete Dominguez Orchestra

Recuerdos

Goldust

2:28

 

Mazz Y Mazz Conjunto Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

11:48

SHARE
Previous articleNight Music: July 14, 2018
Next articleNTSB: The F/V Destination sank after accumulating ice in heavy freezing spray
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, Addressing Alaskans, as well as a few other programs. He also maintains the web posts for those shows and many others on alaskapublic.org. You can sometimes hear him filling in for Morning Edition or find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR