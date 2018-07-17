Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 17, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Senators have criticized Trump. Now what?

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Beyond strongly worded statements and tweets, is there more Sens. Murkowski and Sullivan should do to show Trump they disapprove of his remarks in Helsinki?

Alaska governor signs bill banning smoking in workplaces

Associated Press

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker has signed a bill to ban smoking in workplaces, including restaurants and bars.

Search suspended for cruise ship passenger missing in Glacier Bay

Matt Miller, KTOO – Juneau

An unidentified 69-year-old male passenger of Westerdam disappeared July 13 while the vessel was in Glacier Bay.

Panel deliberates complaint against lawmaker

Associated Press

A legislative ethics panel is deliberating on whether an Alaska lawmaker violated ethics law.

Young has about $470K in hand toward Alaska re-election bid

Associated Press

Independent U.S. House candidate Alyse Galvin topped her competitors in fundraising during the latest quarter, raising more than $245,000.

Life sentence for Anchorage man in kidnapping, shooting of 2 brothers

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Matthew James Scharber, 36, pleaded guilty in December to kidnapping, carjacking and using a gun in the furtherance of a violent crime.

Here’s how a planeload of salmon gets from Cook Inlet to customers in Anchorage

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

It’s been a tough start to Alaska’s fishing season this year. But now the sockeye run is heating up. We followed a single plane-load of sockeye – from its catch site across Cook Inlet to the backdoor of a downtown Anchorage restaurant.

Construction on Aniak’s new runway is underway

Christine Trudeau, KYUK – Bethel

The state Department of Transportation, contracting with Knik Construction, broke ground this past spring on the hub village of Aniak’s new runway, a project long in the making.

Dalton Highway closures coming to avoid ‘frozen debris lobe’

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Construction closures are scheduled between miles 209 and 222. DOT says the highway will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 19, 22, 25, 28 and 31.

Alutiiq ancestral objects return home to Kodiak after nearly 150 years

Daysha Eaton, KMXT – Kodiak

A French museum, Musee Boulogne-Sur-Mer, will loan ancestral artifacts collected in the Kodiak Archipelago nearly 150 years ago to the Alutiiq Museum and Archaeological Repository in Kodiak where they will remain for five years.

End of an Era: Blockbuster begins final inventory sales

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Inventory sales will continue at the two remaining Blockbusters in Anchorage and Fairbanks through August.