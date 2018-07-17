Traveling Music 7-29-18

Traveling Music

Date: 7-29-18 cut 15225

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

This Beggar’s Heart

Darrell Scott / Darrell Scott

Hands Across the Water

Compass Records

5:09

Home is Where the Heart Is

The Red Clay Ramblers / Mike Craver

Steal This Disc

Ryko

2:15

Stand By Me

Roger Ridley and 34 others / Ben E. King, Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller

Playing for Change

Playingforchange.com

5:11

Get Through It

Jon Randall, Mairtin O’Connor, Alison Brown / Jon Randall

Hands Across the Water

Compass Records

4:31

If Not For You

Richie Havens / Bob Dylan

Steal This Disc

Ryko

2:42

Da Bird Song (instrumental)

Howard Wales and Jerry Garcia / Howard Wales

Here is the Music

Ryko

2:37

Standing Still

Andrea Zonn, with Flook / Sally Barris

Hands Across the Water

Compass Records

3:35

Once in A Very Blue Moon

Nancy Griffith / Nancy Griffith

Here is the Music

Ryko

2:31

Cumberland Plateau

John Cowan with the Brock McGuire Band / John Cowan, Darrell Scott

Hands Across the Water

Compass Records

2:56

Biko

Rocky Dawun, Keb Mo’, Cathy Jordan (of Dervish) / Peter Gabriel

Playing for Change

Playingforchange.com

4:48

Flight Home (instrumental)

Mark O’Connor / Mark O’Connor

Steal This Disc

Ryko

3:52

You Won’t Let Me Go (instrumental)

Josh White, Jr. with Robin Batteau / B. Johnson, B. Allen

Steal This Disc

Ryko

2:26

Part of Your History

Blue Merle with Pauline Scanlon / Luke Reynolds, Jamie Hartford

Hands Across the Water

Compass Records

3:58

Restless Spirit Wandering

Tim O’Brien /

Traveler

Sugar Hill

5:05

Jubilee Stomp

Guy Van Duser & Billy Novik

Steal This Disc

Ryko

3:01