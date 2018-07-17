Traveling Music 7-29-18

Traveling Music
Date: 7-29-18 cut 15225
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
This Beggar’s Heart
Darrell Scott / Darrell Scott
Hands Across the Water
Compass Records
5:09
Home is Where the Heart Is
The Red Clay Ramblers / Mike Craver
Steal This Disc
Ryko
2:15
Stand By Me
Roger Ridley and 34 others / Ben E. King, Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller
Playing for Change
Playingforchange.com
5:11
Get Through It
Jon Randall, Mairtin O’Connor, Alison Brown / Jon Randall
Hands Across the Water
Compass Records
4:31
If Not For You
Richie Havens / Bob Dylan
Steal This Disc
Ryko
2:42
Da Bird Song (instrumental)
Howard Wales and Jerry Garcia / Howard Wales
Here is the Music
Ryko
2:37
Standing Still
Andrea Zonn, with Flook / Sally Barris
Hands Across the Water
Compass Records
3:35
Once in A Very Blue Moon
Nancy Griffith / Nancy Griffith
Here is the Music
Ryko
2:31
Cumberland Plateau
John Cowan with the Brock McGuire Band / John Cowan, Darrell Scott
Hands Across the Water
Compass Records
2:56
Biko
Rocky Dawun, Keb Mo’, Cathy Jordan (of Dervish) / Peter Gabriel
Playing for Change
Playingforchange.com
4:48
Flight Home (instrumental)
Mark O’Connor / Mark O’Connor
Steal This Disc
Ryko
3:52
You Won’t Let Me Go (instrumental)
Josh White, Jr. with Robin Batteau / B. Johnson, B. Allen
Steal This Disc
Ryko
2:26
Part of Your History
Blue Merle with Pauline Scanlon / Luke Reynolds, Jamie Hartford
Hands Across the Water
Compass Records
3:58
Restless Spirit Wandering
Tim O’Brien /
Traveler
Sugar Hill
5:05
Jubilee Stomp
Guy Van Duser & Billy Novik
Steal This Disc
Ryko
3:01