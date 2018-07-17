Traveling Music 8-5-18

Traveling Music
Date: 8-5-18
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
What to Keep and What to Throw Away
Mary Chapin Carpenter / Mary Chapin Carpenter
Ashes and Roses
Zoe Records
4:33
Face Tomorrow
Sam Bush / Faith Pillow, Bill Dickens, Bill Preskill, Jes Richmond
Howlin’ At The Moon
Sugar Hill
5:03
Who Could’ve Known
Garnet Rogers, Greg Brown, Karen Savoca, Pete Heitzman / Garnet Rogers
Live at the Black Sheep
Alcove Records
6:17
A Better Man
Sam Bush / Kevin Moore, Anders Osbourne
King of My World
Sugar Hill
5:16
Why Shouldn’t We?
Mary Chapin Carpenter / Mary Chapin Carpenter
The Calling
Zoe Records
5:05
I Gotta Believe in Something
Cindy Bullens / Cindy Bullens
Heaven and Earth
Artemis Records
6:09
People Get Ready
Eva Cassidy / Curtis Mayfield
Songbird
Blix Street Records
3:16
Nowhere to Go
Karen Savoca, Greg Brown, Garnet Rogers, Pete Heitzman / Karen Savoca
Live at the Black Sheep
Alcove Records
5:57
On With The Song (for the Dixie Chicks)
Mary Chapin Carpenter / Mary Chapin Carpenter
The Calling
Zoe Records
3:55
Howling at the Moon
Sam Bush / James L. Ratts, John McEuen
Howlin’ At The Moon
Sugar Hill
2:58
The Wizard of Oz
Sam Bush / Sam Bush, Joe Pennell
King of My World
Sugar Hill
2:37
As Long as you Love
Cindy Bullens, and Reid Bullens / Cindy Bullens
Heaven and Earth
Artemis Records
5:46