Traveling Music 8-5-18

Traveling Music

Date: 8-5-18

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

What to Keep and What to Throw Away

Mary Chapin Carpenter / Mary Chapin Carpenter

Ashes and Roses

Zoe Records

4:33

Face Tomorrow

Sam Bush / Faith Pillow, Bill Dickens, Bill Preskill, Jes Richmond

Howlin’ At The Moon

Sugar Hill

5:03

Who Could’ve Known

Garnet Rogers, Greg Brown, Karen Savoca, Pete Heitzman / Garnet Rogers

Live at the Black Sheep

Alcove Records

6:17

A Better Man

Sam Bush / Kevin Moore, Anders Osbourne

King of My World

Sugar Hill

5:16

Why Shouldn’t We?

Mary Chapin Carpenter / Mary Chapin Carpenter

The Calling

Zoe Records

5:05

I Gotta Believe in Something

Cindy Bullens / Cindy Bullens

Heaven and Earth

Artemis Records

6:09

People Get Ready

Eva Cassidy / Curtis Mayfield

Songbird

Blix Street Records

3:16

Nowhere to Go

Karen Savoca, Greg Brown, Garnet Rogers, Pete Heitzman / Karen Savoca

Live at the Black Sheep

Alcove Records

5:57

On With The Song (for the Dixie Chicks)

Mary Chapin Carpenter / Mary Chapin Carpenter

The Calling

Zoe Records

3:55

Howling at the Moon

Sam Bush / James L. Ratts, John McEuen

Howlin’ At The Moon

Sugar Hill

2:58

The Wizard of Oz

Sam Bush / Sam Bush, Joe Pennell

King of My World

Sugar Hill

2:37

As Long as you Love

Cindy Bullens, and Reid Bullens / Cindy Bullens

Heaven and Earth

Artemis Records

5:46