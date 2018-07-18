Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Weather conditions blamed in Prince of Wales plane crash, preliminary report says

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

A preliminary report by National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot in a non-fatal plane crash likely become disoriented after weather conditions worsened during a trip to Ketchikan.

F/V Kristi sinks near Clark’s Point, all on board survive

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

When the F/V Kristi lost power on Saturday in the Nushagak District, the tide pushed it between two much larger ships, where it lodged on a Yokohama fender. The Kristi sank, and the captain and crew escaped with seconds to spare.

Parnell endorses Dunleavy for governor

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The announcement came the same day that Mead Treadwell said he has the business experience needed to be governor – and Dunleavy doesn’t.

Diesel fuel spills in Gambell after pipeline fails

Gabe Colombo, KNOM – Nome

In late June, a pipeline failed in Gambell causing an estimated 2,500 gallons of diesel fuel to spill, but the spill was only recently discovered, according to the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation.

New sheriff in town? Mat-Su policing discussion includes asking voters

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Matanuska-Susitna Borough officials are considering whether to provide police services to residents who live outside city police departments’ jurisdiction. Part of the ongoing discussion is whether the borough should ask Mat-Su voters this fall if that’s something they even want from the borough.

Arctic without borders: Inuit Circumpolar Council meets in Utqiaġvik

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

This week, indigenous people from all over the Arctic are gathered in Utqiaġvik for the Inuit Circumpolar Council’s 2018 General Assembly.

Public comment period extended for proposed change to National Park Service bear baiting regulation

Erin McKinstry, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The National Park Service could once again allow controversial techniques like bear baiting on certain public lands. They announced Wednesday that they’re extending the public comment period partly because of high public interest in the proposed change.

In Mountain Village, elder judges use restorative justice to find solutions

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

Over the past year, the Walker Administration has worked out the details of it pledge to recognize Alaska Native’s right to govern themselves. Tribes are assuming authority over child welfare cases, certain education programs and law enforcement.

World Eskimo Indian Olympics kicks off in Fairbanks

Robyne, KUAC – Fairbanks

The World Eskimo Indian Olympics get underway in Fairbanks today. WEIO draws indigenous athletes from Alaska, Canada and beyond.

Women aim for firearm mastery at Sitka pistol clinic

Katherine Rose, KCAW – Sitka

At the Sitka Sportsmen’s Association indoor shooting range, the fastest-growing user demographic is female. A new pistol clinic is tailored especially for them.